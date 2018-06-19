NBC Fall 2018 Premiere Dates: 'This Is Us,' 'Law & Order: SVU,' & More
NBC revealed the highly-anticipated premiere dates for its 2018-19 TV season, and things are kicking off on Monday, September 24 with the premiere of The Voice featuring coaches Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton.
Plus, directly following is the series premiere of sci-fi-drama series Manifest.
This Is Us is staying in its successful 9/8c Tuesday night slot but look out for the Chicago franchise taking over Wednesday night. And you'll have to wait until Thursday, October 4, to watch your favorite half-hour comedies, as Superstore, The Good Place, and Will & Grace return then.
See the full premiere date list below:
Monday, Sept. 24
8 p.m. – The Voice
10 p.m. – Manifest
Tuesday, Sept. 25
8 p.m. – The Voice
9 p.m. – This Is Us
10 p.m. – New Amsterdam
Wednesday, Sept. 26
8 p.m. – Chicago Med
9 p.m. – Chicago Fire
10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.
Thursday, Sept. 27
8 p.m. – The Good Place (one hour)
9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU (two hours)
Friday, Sept. 28
10 p.m. – Dateline NBC
Thursday, Oct. 4
8 p.m. – Superstore
8:30 p.m. – The Good Place
9 p.m. – Will & Grace
9:30 p.m. – I Feel Bad
10 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU
Friday, Oct. 12
8 p.m. – Blindspot
Friday, Oct. 26
9 p.m. – Midnight, Texas