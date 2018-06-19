NBC Fall 2018 Premiere Dates: 'This Is Us,' 'Law & Order: SVU,' & More

NBC revealed the highly-anticipated premiere dates for its 2018-19 TV season, and things are kicking off on Monday, September 24 with the premiere of The Voice featuring coaches Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton.

Plus, directly following is the series premiere of sci-fi-drama series Manifest.

This Is Us is staying in its successful 9/8c Tuesday night slot but look out for the Chicago franchise taking over Wednesday night. And you'll have to wait until Thursday, October 4, to watch your favorite half-hour comedies, as Superstore, The Good Place, and Will & Grace return then.

See the full premiere date list below:

Monday, Sept. 24

8 p.m. – The Voice

10 p.m. – Manifest

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. – The Voice

9 p.m. – This Is Us

10 p.m. – New Amsterdam

Wednesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. – Chicago Med

9 p.m. – Chicago Fire

10 p.m. – Chicago P.D.

Thursday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. – The Good Place (one hour)

9 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU (two hours)

Friday, Sept. 28

10 p.m. – Dateline NBC

Thursday, Oct. 4

8 p.m. – Superstore

8:30 p.m. – The Good Place

9 p.m. – Will & Grace

9:30 p.m. – I Feel Bad

10 p.m. – Law & Order: SVU

Friday, Oct. 12

8 p.m. – Blindspot

Friday, Oct. 26

9 p.m. – Midnight, Texas