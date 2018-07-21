Find Out Which 'Lost' Alum Is Joining NBC's 'Midnight Texas' in Season 2

The second season of NBC's drama thriller, Midnight Texas, stirred things up during its San Diego Comic Con panel on Saturday with big casting news, including an alumni of fan favorite series, Lost.

During the panel, moderated by TV Guide Magazine's West Coast Bureau Chief Jim Halterman, it was announced that Nestor Carbonell (Lost, Bates Motel) would be joining the cast in an intriguing new recurring role.

In the new season, Carbonell will play Kai Lucero, owner of Midnight's new hotel Crystal Desert with wife Patience (Jaime Ray Newman, The Punisher, Bates Motel). Kai, a magnetic, holistic energy healer, first impresses the Midnighters with his powers but not everyone will be on board with the stranger in their new town.

The charming Patience, meanwhile, will have a strong connection with the town of Midnight and, particularly, with Manfred (François Arnaud).

Also announced was the addition of Josh Kelly (UnREAL), who will play an openly gay demon hunter who has an intense connection with resident angel Joe Strong (Jason Lewis). Safe to say his presence will cause some trouble in the relationship between Joe and his half-demon husband, Chuy (Bernardo Seracino).

Along with Arnaud and Lewis, Midnight Texas stars Dylan Bruce, Parisa Fitz-Henley, Arielle Kebbel and Peter Mensah.

Midnight Texas, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, October 26, 9/8c, NBC