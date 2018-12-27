'Midnight, Texas' Season Finale: EPs Tease a Destructive Ending

The supernatural thriller, Midnight, Texas, continues on its pitch-black path as the season wraps. Blame the mayhem on Patience (Jaime Ray Newman), the Southern belle who ostensibly came to town to open a healing spa.

What she brought instead was death, destruction and Dark Witches “who want to destroy all goodness and light and rule the world,” says executive producer Nicole Snyder. Starting with the mystical town of Midnight.

Adds fellow exec producer Eric Charmelo: “The end of the season is quite dark — literally a bloodbath. We’ve been killing off characters you’d never think we could.” As forces for good battle the powerful coven, psychic Manfred (François Arnaud) steps up once again.

“He makes quite a sacrifice to gain a victory — one, however, that will come at a price,” Charmelo reveals. That development will propel Midnight’s next season… if the show lives to see a new dawn after being cancelled at NBC.

Midnight Texas, Season Finale, Friday, Dec. 28, 8/7c, NBC