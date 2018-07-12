Emmys 2018 Nominations: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Westworld' & 'SNL' Top the List of Nominees

The nominations for the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are officially out, and as with every year, this batch has a mix of snubs, surprises, and expected nods.

Samira Wiley (who nabbed an Outstanding Guest Actress nominee for The Handmaid's Tale) and Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist, New Amsterdam) announced the major categories live this morning. Netflix beat out HBO with the most Emmy nominations, with 112 total to HBO's 108. Leading the pack are Game of Thrones snagged a whopping 22 nods, followed by Westworld and Saturday Night Live, which are tied with 21 each.

Emmys 2018: Stars and Creators React to Their Nominations Claire Foy, Sterling K. Brown, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and more are speaking out on their nods.

Also in the mix this year are favorites like The Handmaid's Tale (20 nominations), The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (18 noms), and Atlanta (18). As for the surprises? HBO's newcomer Barry had a solid showing with three noms, and Roseanne was able to get some recognition thanks to Laurie Metcalf.

Below, find the complete list of nominees in the major categories (a full list of nominees can be found on emmys.com). Be sure to tune in and find out who wins when the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Saturday Night Live's Michael Che and Colin Jost, airs Monday, September 17, live on NBC at 8/7c.

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

Donald Glover - Atlanta

Bill Hader - Barry

Anthony Anderson - black-ish

Ted Danson - The Good Place

Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm

William H. Macy - Shameless

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish

Issa Rae -Insecure

Allison Janney - Mom

Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Lily Tomlin - Grace & Frankie

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series

Matthew Rhys - The Americans

Ed Harris - Westworld

Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright - Westworld

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series

Keri Russell - The Americans

Claire Foy - The Crown

Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale

Sandra Oh - Killing Eve

Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black

Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld

Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso

Jeff Daniels - The Looming Tower

John Legend - Jesus Christ Superstar Live

Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose

Jesse Plemons - Black Mirror: USS Callister

Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Jessica Biel - The Sinner

Laura Dern - The Tale

Edie Falco - Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders

Michelle Dockery - Godless

Regina King - Seven Seconds

Sarah Paulson - American Horror Story: Cult

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series

Louie Anderson - Baskets

Brian Tyree Henry - Atlanta

Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live

Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live

Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Henry Winkler - Barry

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

Zazie Beetz - Atlanta

Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live

Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live

Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live

Betty Gilpin - GLOW

Laurie Metcalf - Roseanne

Megan Mullally - Will & Grace

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series

Matt Smith - The Crown

Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - Game of Thrones

David Harbour - Stranger Things

Joseph Fiennes - The Handmaid's Tale

Mandy Patinkin - Homeland

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale

Lena Headey - Game of Thrones

Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things

Yvonne Strahovski -The Handmaid's Tale

Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale

Thandie Newton - Westworld

Vanessa Kirby - The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Jeff Daniels - Godless

Brandon Victor Dixon - Jesus Christ Superstar Live

Edgar Ramirez - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Finn Wittrock -The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Ricky Martin - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

John Leguizamo - Waco

Michael Stuhlbarg - The Looming Tower

Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Judith Light - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Sara Bareilles - Jesus Christ Superstar Live

Merritt Wever - Godless

Adina Porter - American Horror Story: Cult

Letitia Wright - Black Mirror: Black Museum

Outstanding Comedy Series

Atlanta

Barry

black-ish

GLOW

Curb Your Enthusiasm

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Outstanding Drama Series

Game of Thrones

The Crown

The Handmaid's Tale

The Americans

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Outstanding Limited Series

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story

Godless

The Alienist

Genius: Picasso

Patrick Melrose

Outstanding Television Movie

Black Mirror: USS Callister

Fahrenheit 451

Flint

Paterno

The Tale

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman's Show

Outstanding Reality-Competition Program

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Born This Way

Deadliest Catch

Intervention

RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

Naked and Afraid

United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program

Ellen DeGeneres - Ellen's Game of Games

Jane Lynch - Hollywood Game Night

Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn - Project Runway

RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race

W. Kamau Bell - United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell

Outstanding Animated Program

Baymax Returns

Rick and Morty

Bob's Burgers

The Simpsons

South Park

Were your favorites snubbed? Who deserves to win? Sound off in the comments below!