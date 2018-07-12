Emmys 2018 Nominations: 'Game of Thrones,' 'Westworld' & 'SNL' Top the List of Nominees
The nominations for the 70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are officially out, and as with every year, this batch has a mix of snubs, surprises, and expected nods.
Samira Wiley (who nabbed an Outstanding Guest Actress nominee for The Handmaid's Tale) and Ryan Eggold (The Blacklist, New Amsterdam) announced the major categories live this morning. Netflix beat out HBO with the most Emmy nominations, with 112 total to HBO's 108. Leading the pack are Game of Thrones snagged a whopping 22 nods, followed by Westworld and Saturday Night Live, which are tied with 21 each.
Also in the mix this year are favorites like The Handmaid's Tale (20 nominations), The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story (18 noms), and Atlanta (18). As for the surprises? HBO's newcomer Barry had a solid showing with three noms, and Roseanne was able to get some recognition thanks to Laurie Metcalf.
Below, find the complete list of nominees in the major categories (a full list of nominees can be found on emmys.com). Be sure to tune in and find out who wins when the 70th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Saturday Night Live's Michael Che and Colin Jost, airs Monday, September 17, live on NBC at 8/7c.
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Donald Glover - Atlanta
Bill Hader - Barry
Anthony Anderson - black-ish
Ted Danson - The Good Place
Larry David - Curb Your Enthusiasm
William H. Macy - Shameless
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon - Better Things
Tracee Ellis Ross - black-ish
Issa Rae -Insecure
Allison Janney - Mom
Rachel Brosnahan - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Lily Tomlin - Grace & Frankie
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Matthew Rhys - The Americans
Ed Harris - Westworld
Freddie Highmore - The Good Doctor
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Jeffrey Wright - Westworld
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Keri Russell - The Americans
Claire Foy - The Crown
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Sandra Oh - Killing Eve
Tatiana Maslany - Orphan Black
Evan Rachel Wood - Westworld
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Darren Criss - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Antonio Banderas - Genius: Picasso
Jeff Daniels - The Looming Tower
John Legend - Jesus Christ Superstar Live
Benedict Cumberbatch - Patrick Melrose
Jesse Plemons - Black Mirror: USS Callister
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Jessica Biel - The Sinner
Laura Dern - The Tale
Edie Falco - Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders
Michelle Dockery - Godless
Regina King - Seven Seconds
Sarah Paulson - American Horror Story: Cult
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Louie Anderson - Baskets
Brian Tyree Henry - Atlanta
Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live
Alec Baldwin - Saturday Night Live
Tituss Burgess - Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Tony Shalhoub - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Henry Winkler - Barry
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Zazie Beetz - Atlanta
Alex Borstein - The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Leslie Jones - Saturday Night Live
Kate McKinnon - Saturday Night Live
Aidy Bryant - Saturday Night Live
Betty Gilpin - GLOW
Laurie Metcalf - Roseanne
Megan Mullally - Will & Grace
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Matt Smith - The Crown
Peter Dinklage - Game of Thrones
Nikolaj Coster-Waldau - Game of Thrones
David Harbour - Stranger Things
Joseph Fiennes - The Handmaid's Tale
Mandy Patinkin - Homeland
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Ann Dowd - The Handmaid's Tale
Lena Headey - Game of Thrones
Millie Bobby Brown - Stranger Things
Yvonne Strahovski -The Handmaid's Tale
Alexis Bledel - The Handmaid's Tale
Thandie Newton - Westworld
Vanessa Kirby - The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie
Jeff Daniels - Godless
Brandon Victor Dixon - Jesus Christ Superstar Live
Edgar Ramirez - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Finn Wittrock -The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ricky Martin - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
John Leguizamo - Waco
Michael Stuhlbarg - The Looming Tower
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie
Penelope Cruz - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Judith Light - The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Sara Bareilles - Jesus Christ Superstar Live
Merritt Wever - Godless
Adina Porter - American Horror Story: Cult
Letitia Wright - Black Mirror: Black Museum
Outstanding Comedy Series
Atlanta
Barry
black-ish
GLOW
Curb Your Enthusiasm
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Silicon Valley
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt
Outstanding Drama Series
Game of Thrones
The Crown
The Handmaid's Tale
The Americans
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Outstanding Limited Series
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Godless
The Alienist
Genius: Picasso
Patrick Melrose
Outstanding Television Movie
Black Mirror: USS Callister
Fahrenheit 451
Flint
Paterno
The Tale
Outstanding Variety Talk Series
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Variety Sketch Series
At Home With Amy Sedaris
Drunk History
I Love You, America with Sarah Silverman
Portlandia
Saturday Night Live
Tracey Ullman's Show
Outstanding Reality-Competition Program
The Amazing Race
American Ninja Warrior
Project Runway
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice
Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program
Born This Way
Deadliest Catch
Intervention
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked
Naked and Afraid
United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Host For A Reality Or Reality-Competition Program
Ellen DeGeneres - Ellen's Game of Games
Jane Lynch - Hollywood Game Night
Heidi Klum & Tim Gunn - Project Runway
RuPaul - RuPaul's Drag Race
W. Kamau Bell - United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell
Outstanding Animated Program
Baymax Returns
Rick and Morty
Bob's Burgers
The Simpsons
South Park
South Park