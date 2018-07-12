Emmys 2018: Stars and Creators React to Their Nominations

The 2018 Emmy nominations were announced on Thursday morning and many top actors and producers are celebrating.

Streaming giant Netflix beat out premium cable network HBO with the most Emmy nods — 112 total to HBO's 108. Game of Thrones came out on top with the most nominations at 22 nods, followed by fellow HBO series Westworld and NBC's hilarious Saturday Night Live, which are tied with 21 noms each.

This year's ceremony will be hosted by SNL’s Colin Jost and Michael Che, airing live on both coasts at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on Monday, Sept. 17.

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series (To TV Insider)



"I’m at the airport! I was going through security when my phone started ringing and I couldn’t get to it. Of course, I was chosen for the random search so I didn’t find out until about five minutes after it came out [that] I was nominated. Elie texted me but I haven’t had a chance to call anybody yet. It never gets old. This is the fourth one and it feels as new and exciting as the first one."

Mark Duplass, Wild Wild Country, Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series - EP (To TV Insider)

"I feel overwhelming pride for our fearless creative leaders on this project. If I were to take any more credit for the creative process of this show it would be false honestly. I felt strongly that the show was good and people were going to like it but I had no idea how many people were going to see it and how far-reaching [the series] was."

Ted Danson, The Good Place, Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series

"It’s truly an honor to be nominated, and especially nice not to be the oldest person in the category. Thanks, Larry."

Claire Foy, The Crown, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

"I am so grateful for and honoured by the Emmys continued support for The Crown. I am so proud to have been part of such an extraordinary cast, crew and production team and I share this nomination with them. To be nominated alongside such incredible actresses is a true honour thank you Emmys…. see you in September!!!"

Jeff Daniels, Godless, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series

“My genuine gratitude to the Emmy Voters. Godless was Scott Frank’s triumph. Thrilled to be a part of it. Plus I got to ride a horse.”

RuPaul Charles, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Outstanding Reality Program

“Making RuPaul’s Drag Race is a labor of love. The fact that members of the Television Academy have recognized that passion by nominating us for 12 Emmy’s is a true honor. It takes a village, people. I want to recognize the hard work and dedication of my partners at VH1 and World of Wonder, our dedicated cast and crew, and most of all, the amazing queens that help us celebrate the heart and soul of drag. Condragulations to our fellow nominees.”

David Collins, Queer Eye, Outstanding Structured Reality Program - Creator & EP

"Here at Scout Productions, our hearts are filled with gratitude for this honor the Academy has bestowed on Queer Eye. We are so proud of the show and thankful to everyone who worked on it, especially the Fab Five, a fab crew and our partners Netflix and ITV. We also hope that in these divisive times, in some way, Queer Eye changes the conversation our culture is having, to one of empathy and understanding. Or stated more simply, Yasssss!"

Karamo Brown, Queer Eye, Outstanding Structured Reality Program - Star

I don’t know who created this photo but we feel Incredible right now! @queereye got FOUR #EmmyNominations so proud of my brothers, scout productions @itv @netflix pic.twitter.com/J1OOAsmEjc — Karamo Brown (@KaramoBrown) July 12, 2018

Brian Grazer & Ron Howard, Genius: Picasso, Outstanding Limited Series - EPs

"We are again incredibly grateful to the Television Academy for recognizing the second season of Genius, a series all of us at Imagine are immensely proud of. We also want to congratulate Antonio Banderas for being recognized for his unbelievable transformation into Pablo Picasso, his lifelong hometown hero, and a role he was born to play. This is also a celebration for the hundreds of hard working crafts people whose work behind the scenes brought this story to audiences around the world, several of whom you’ve honored this morning as well. We’d like to thank our partners at National Geographic, Fox 21 Television Studios, Madison Wells Media and EUE/Sokolow for their tireless efforts."

The Americans, Outstanding Drama Series

The ultimate honor. Congrats to the cast and crew of The Americans on their Emmy nomination for Outstanding Drama Series. #TheAmericans #Emmys pic.twitter.com/mUSFnKBVRe — The Americans (@TheAmericansFX) July 12, 2018

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us, Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Outstanding Limited TV Series or Movie/Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

“I am so proud of the cast and creative team behind Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert. We poured our hearts and souls into this production and we are honored that the Television Academy has recognized the show. I am extremely moved that the show continues to touch audiences nearly 50 years after it was written."

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series

“Being on set with our extraordinary cast and crew was the most wonderful way to receive and celebrate the news today. I am beyond excited that the entire Maisel team was recognized for their insane talents and hard work. This was a MARVELOUS boost to power us through the rest of Season 2!”

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

“I’m so honored to be part of This Is Us. This sort of opportunity comes along once in a lifetime. I’m especially grateful to Dan Fogelman and the writers for finding a way to continue to tell William’s story. Thank you to the Academy for recognizing so many of the talented cast and crew from THIS IS US today. I can’t wait to celebrate with them soon!”

Dan Fogelman, Creator/EP, This Is Us, Outstanding Drama Series

Sending congrats to our entire #ThisIsUs fam on the Emmy nods. The individuals and the collective! Dusting off the tux and starting intermittent fasting, whatever that is. — Dan Fogelman (@Dan_Fogelman) July 12, 2018

John Legend, Jesus Christ Superstar, Lead Actor, Limited Series or a Television Movie

“Being a part of Jesus Christ Superstar was one of my favorite experiences in my career. Such a wonderful show, such a wonderful team. I couldn’t be more proud of what we all did together and I’m so grateful for the opportunity to do this.”

Amy Sedaris, Star/Creator, At Home with Amy Sedaris, Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

“I’m honored and so thankful to the Television Academy for thinking of us. A big thank you to truTV and the writers, cast and crew for making our show possible. As this is my first Emmy nomination, I feel compelled to ask, does this include a cash prize? I’m asking for a friend.”

Lin- Manuel Miranda, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Tiffany Haddish, Saturday Night Live, Outstanding Guest Actress - Comedy Series



OVERJOYED to be nominated for an #Emmy for when I hosted @nbcsnl!! I might even splurge for a new dress for this one!! Thank you everyone for your love and support! #sheready — Tiffany Haddish (@TiffanyHaddish) July 12, 2018

Thandie Newton, Westworld, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series



Wowzas! Humbled #Emmys2018 Huge shout out to EVERYONE who worked so hard @WestworldHBO and to every single person who uses art as a force for good xxx T pic.twitter.com/f5MLKtcK29 — Thandie Newton (@thandienewton) July 12, 2018

Ricky Marin, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Series Or Movie

Yes yes yes!!!!!! I’m so happy and humbled about this nomination. I think my head is about to explode. Joy joy joy THIS IS CRAZY!!! Thank you @MrRPMurphy https://t.co/GZvYKlVQ2l — Ricky Martin (@ricky_martin) July 12, 2018

Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

“I am so excited for everyone in The Handmaid’s Tale who has been recognized and am thrilled to be standing alongside of them. I’m so grateful to Bruce Miller and the writing team for the extraordinary storyline this season and to the academy voters for the recognition.”

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series

12 nominations for our show!! I love this cast and crew so much and I'm beyond thrilled to see how much Stranger Things has been embraced by our peers and The Academy," the Supporting Actress in a Drama Series nominee shared. "It's incredibly special and rewarding. I'm the luckiest girl...."

Ryan Murphy, Creator/EP, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Outstanding Limited Series

“Of course it’s thrilling to see this series attract so much recognition, and I am forever grateful to Tom Rob Smith for his brilliant take, to my producing partners Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson and Brad Falchuk for their collaboration and friendship, and to our talented cast who breathed such humanity into these characters. This was a heartbreaking story to tell, made more so by the fact that we continue as a culture to grapple with homophobia and shame and intolerance.”

Hiro Murai, Atlanta, Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

“I am beyond flattered and honored to be nominated, especially amongst such an inspiring group of directors. Making Atlanta is truly a family affair, and I’m so grateful to Donald and FX and to the writers, actors, and crew that make this show possible.”

Jimmi Simpson, Westworld, Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

“I thought today was gonna be special because I get to go kayaking at noon. now this?! What an unexpected blessing! I feel so proud to be included in the Television Academy’s list of outstanding performances- what a lovely compliment. Westworld is storytelling at it’s finest and I’m just ecstatic to be a small part of it. I’m ecstatic about the kayaking too so I better get ready and find my swim trunks as they seem to have disappeared.”

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story: Cult, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

“I am incredibly honored to have been recognized by the Television Academy, and want to thank Ryan Murphy and the entire cast and crew of AHS, with a particular shout out to the magnificent Evan Peters, who inspires me and makes me want to be a better actor.”

Jessica Biel, The Sinner, Outstanding Lead Actress In A Limited Series Or Movie

I’m so blown away by this Emmy nomination that I’m drinking alone. No shame in my champagne game! 🥂 pic.twitter.com/kQkh5lw5j4 — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) July 12, 2018

Regina King, Seven Seconds, Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

“It feels amazing to be recognized for “Seven Seconds.” It tells an important story which shines a light on truly relevant societal issues. The subject matter could not be timelier. I am incredibly proud of the work that our cast and crew put in.”

Allen Hughes, The Defiant Ones, Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“This was such a personal one for me, having literally grown up ‎in the business with these two forces of nature. I'm incredibly grateful to both the television academy and the public for having embraced so fully their journey.”

Jane Lynch, Hollywood Game Night, Outstanding Host for Reality, Reality-Competition Program

“Hosting Hollywood Game Night has been the joy of a lifetime and to receive this Emmy nomination is lovely icing upon an already delicious cake.”

Joseph Fiennes, The handmaid's Tale, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

“I’m a little dumbstruck and elated! The nomination is a reflection of great production values, prescient and powerful writing, assured directing and working alongside an extraordinary team of actors as well as those behind the camera who elevate me! Today I’ve got a skip in my step! I thank the voters for embracing the darker complexity of Gilead.”

Megan Mullally, Will & Grace, Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series

“I’m thrilled and grateful to be nominated for an Emmy today! As if Will & Grace coming back in the first place wasn’t enough, to have the chance to play Karen Walker again feels like a miracle to me. Will & Grace allowed me to move out of my apartment in West Hollywood and buy clothes from stores that weren’t Jet Rag. It’s given me confidence and changed my life. Thanks and kisses to all the Emmy voters. xox 💝”