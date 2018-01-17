Darren Criss and 'American Crime Story: Versace' Producers Tease Season 2 (VIDEO)

THE ASSASSINATION OF GIANNI VERSACE: AMERICAN CRIME STORY "The Man Who Would Be Vogue" Episode 1 -- Pictured: Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan.

American Crime Story is back with a second installment: a deep dive into the murderous rampage of Andrew Cunanan (played by Darren Criss) and his victims—including famed fashion designer Gianni Versace (Édgar Ramírez).

For Criss—who worked on American Crime Story executive producer Ryan Murphy's previous hit, Glee—he entered into the Crime Story world almost by accident.

"I had heard they were doing American Horror Story with Lady Gaga," he recalls in the exclusive video below. "And so I jokingly said, 'If you ever need a wily bellhop in that hotel [let me know].' And [Ryan] said, 'No, [but] I want to do this story about Versace and Andrew Cunanan.'"

It took a bit of time for the pieces to come together, but "right around this time last year, it got announced," he continues. "And [Ryan] was like, 'Do you still want to do it?'" The rest was history, and the cast filled out with Ramírez, Ricky Martin (as Versace's longtime love Antonio D'Amico) and Penélope Cruz (as Donatella Versace, Gianni's sister).

Criss, as well as executive producers Maureen Orth (who wrote the book that inspired the limited series) and Tom Rob Smith share more about American Crime Story: Versace.

The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Season Premiere, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 10/9c, FX