'SNL' Stars Michael Che and Colin Jost to Host the 2018 Primetime Emmys

Another comedy duo is taking over the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Saturday Night Live stars and Weekend Update desk dwellers Michael Che and Colin Jost are set to host the 70th annual ceremony this fall on NBC. The pair anchors the classic SNL segment that offers a humorous spin on the latest news, and are also co-head writers on the NBC sketch comedy show.

This would mark Che and Jost's first hosting venture on a major network, and jokes are sure to abound. The event will be executive produced by SNL creator Lorne Michaels.

More details have yet to emerge, but this will be the first co-hosted Emmy event since the 2008 ceremony that saw Tom Bergeron, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Jeff Probst, and Ryan Seacrest share hosting duties.

The Saturday Night Live Twitter page made an announcement about the hosts, and shared a photo of the comedians:

Excited to announce that @ColinJost and Michael Che will be hosting this year’s #Emmys! pic.twitter.com/6S2qu1Ic6d — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) April 26, 2018

Che and Jost aren't the only SNL members to have taken on similar gigs; many viewers enjoyed Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's runs as Golden Globe co-hosts in past years. Time will tell if this pair will make a lasting impression, but if their usual antics are any indication, we're sure they'll nail it.

2018 Primetime Emmys, This Fall, NBC