'This Is Us' Cast & Crew Tease First Scenes of Season 3 From Set (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Maarten de Boer/NBC

Are you stocking up on tissues yet? The cast of This Is Us is back to work on the NBC drama's third season!

The Pearson brood kicked off filming on Tuesday, July 10, and cast members and producers have been sharing their excitement on social media, posting behind-the-scenes clips and photos from the set.

From fantastic dance videos to heartfelt messages, this group sure knows how to make work look like a party — and we want an invite.

Taking the internet by storm, fan favorites Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson's #InMyFeelingsChallenge started things of on the right foot — or right dance step, we should say. The on-screen couple  showed off their moves, jumping out of their golf cart.

Meanwhile, showrunner Dan Fogelman gave a glimpse at the first scene from Season 3 with a very special photo. "First scene up, Season 3 baby!!!" he wrote.

Brown concurred with Fogelman, responding, "T'was good." And the rest of the Pearsons got in on the lovefest, as well. Mandy Moore retweeted Fogelman's photo with the caption, "Biggest smile on my face! Love our fam!! #pearsonpride #thisisus."

Stars Chrissy Metz and Chris Sullivan also shared some fun moments, with Metz re-posting Brown and Watson's video with the caption, "I mean! Okaayy!! Ayeeee! @susankelechiwatson , you and @sterlingkbrown summed up our first day back on @nbcthisisus in the realest way!"

Sullivan shared a clip of him and Metz in the makeup trailer, and their excitement was palpable. A crew member also posted a sweet photo of Justin Hartley with on-screen sister-in-law Watson, which he retweeted.

WE'RE BACK TO WORK! @chrissymetz and I are stoked! #ThisIsUs @nbcthisisus

A post shared by Chris Sullivan (@sullivangrams) on

Meanwhile, Fogelman's upcoming film Life Itself released its trailer coinciding with This Is Us's Season 3 filming start, and the stars — including Milo Ventimiglia —shared their love for the showrunner just as he does for them.

This Is Us Season 3 is officially underway, so scroll down to see the rest!

This Is Us, Season 3, Premieres Tuesday, September 25, 9/8c, NBC

