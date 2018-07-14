What's Streaming on Hulu, Crackle, and Acorn TV?

NETFLIX

What’s New

How It Ends

Movie Premiere Friday, July 13

In a harrowing thriller, Will (Divergent star Theo James) and his father-in-law, Tom (Oscar winner Forest Whitaker), travel cross-country to save Will’s pregnant wife (The Vampire Diaries’ Kat Graham). An Armageddon-level event is wreaking havoc on the U.S. and its infrastructure, so it won’t be easy as they fight their way through killer gangs and other perils.

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants

series premiere Friday, July 13

Following last year’s hit Captain Underpants movie, DreamWorks presents a full season of animated adventures. Fourth-graders George Beard and Harold Hutchins hypnotize their school’s principal and turn him into the scantily clad superhero who fights crime on the fly in his tighty-whities.

Last Chance U: Indy: Part 1

Season Premiere Season 3, Friday, July 20

The Emmy-nominated docuseries returns to showcase the underdogs of Kansas’s Independence Community College football team. The Pirates have lost a lot of games over the past 20 years, but they may have a new winning strategy when Coach Jason Brown takes over.

Father of the Year

Movie Premiere Friday, July 20

Dad fight! Two college-age friends (Joey Bragg and Matt Shively) inadvertently start a war between both their houses when they debate which of their pops — Wayne (David Spade) or Mardy (Nat Faxon) — would win in a brawl. That playful, hypothetical question becomes an instigating rallying cry, and before long, a face-off between two middle-aged men is the least of anyone’s worries. This battle is about to get epic, personal and very dirty. Think: destruction of property and slapstick violence played for laughs. Adam Sandler produced this comedy, so expect plenty of raunchy antics too.

White Fang

New movie Available now

Nick Offerman, Rashida Jones and Paul Giamatti headline the talented cast lending their voices to this beautifully animated movie, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Based on Jack London’s classic 1906 novel, the story follows an ambitious wolf that finds adventure and more with three different humans. Amid the danger, a sweetly affecting tale unfolds.

Dark Tourist

Docuseries premiere Friday, July 20

Some people like to vacation in sun-drenched spots like Hawaii or the French Riviera.Filmmaker David Farrier, however, wants to show you some eerie and even dangerous locales around the globe that may not be high on your destination bucket list. Sure, they aren’t idyllic — a lake polluted by nuclear waste, an allegedly haunted forest — but they are worth checking out, especially from the safe vantage point of your couch.

Sugar Rush

Series Premiere Friday, July 13

One cup of sugar, half a teaspoon of vanilla extract… and just a pinch of time. This new baking competition challenges teams to concoct elaborate sweet treats as a clock counts down. Judges Adriano Zumbo (a pro patissier) and Candace Nelson (founder of Sprinkles Cupcakes and a former star of Food Network’s Cupcake Wars) are both masters at making confectionary temptations, so they know their way around a piping bag — as do talented contestants such as Breanna Kealey and Bonnie Adams (above), owners of Inspired Sugar bakery in Arizona. But of course, as every seasoned baker knows, when you rush too much in the kitchen, your fortunes can collapse faster than a sinking soufflé.

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now

Stand-up premiere Friday, July 13

The outspoken Australian comedian — he has an eponymous show on Comedy Central — offers up a new special full of his particular brand of irreverent, edgy humor and the keen observations he’s made as a foreigner living in America. The topical content in Jefferies’s latest act (after 2016’s Freedumb) covers his career choices and the horrible misbehaving celebrities exposed by the #MeToo movement.

Also Playing

The Sinner, Season 1

Jessica Biel mesmerizes as a normal woman who, out of the blue one day, murders a man.

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, Seasons 1–8

The globe-trotting food show was set to leave Netflix in June, but the streaming service extended its run to honor the late chef.

Orange Is the New Black, Season 5

Catch up with the Litchfield prisoners (Kate Mulgrew, Laura Prepon and Taylor Schilling) before Season 6 drops July 27.

More Shows For Your Sweet Tooth

Zumbo’s Just Desserts

These confections are serious business! Prior to Sugar Rush, Adriano Zumbo hosted a competition featuring 12 novices vying for $100,000. Season 1 available

The Great British Baking Show

A batch of contestants get whittled down to one top baker who gets all the glory (but sadly, no prize money). Judges Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood make the show even more delicious. Seasons 1–4 available

Chef’s Table

This acclaimed, Emmy-nominated series travels around the world to serve up the best courses from innovative culinary experts of all backgrounds. Seasons 1–4 available (Season 4 is all about pastries)

Hulu

What’s New

Harlots

Season Premiere Season 2, Episodes 1–2, Wednesday, July 11

Set in 18th-century London, Harlots depicts a class system that forced some women into prostitution just to survive. But don’t think of these ladies as victims. With smart dialogue and sharp plotting, the provocative series makes them masters of their own fates. Margaret Wells (Samantha Morton), sold by her own mother for the price of a pair of shoes when she was a child, is now a madam with two daughters, Charlotte (Downton Abbey’s Jessica Brown Findlay) and Lucy (Eloise Smyth). Last season, Charlotte moved to another house of ill repute, run by Margaret’s rival, Lydia Quigley (Lesley Manville). When the series returns, the manipulative Lydia has it out for high society’s Lady Isabella Fitzwilliam (new cast member Liv Tyler, above right, with Manville), whom she blackmails.

Ballet Now

Documentary Premiere Friday, July 20

In 2017, dancer Tiler Peck, a principal performer of the New York City Ballet, curated and starred in a landmark three-night show in Los Angeles featuring 24 dancers from different backgrounds (ballet, hip-hop and tap). This film follows Peck’s every move as she puts the incredible performances together.

Also Playing

UnReal, Season 3

Turns out the best drama unfolds behind the scenes of a reality show.

You’re the Worst, Season 4

The aftermath of a relationship can be brutal. In this case, it’s also brutally honest and funny.

The Librarians, Season 4

By the book? Hardly. Flynn (Noah Wyle) and his crew take on more supernatural villains.

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer, Season 1

Investigators try to crack the chilling, decades-old cold case.

ACORN TV

What’s New

Hidden

Series Premiere

Season 1, Monday, July 16

Already a hit across the pond, Hidden may become your next psychological-crime-thriller obsession. Sian Reese-Williams and Sion Alun Davies star as Detective Chief Inspector Cadi John and her partner, Owen Vaughan, on the hunt for a killer in Wales. The dark, twisty mystery begins with the grisly discovery of a young woman’s corpse and soon leads to a dramatic, compelling manhunt that stands in stark contrast to the beautiful landscape.

CRACKLE

What’s New

Office Uprising

Movie Premiere

Thursday, July 19

Office politics are always tricky. In this case, they’re deadly! When employees of a military-grade weapons manufacturer ingest an experimental energy drink, it turns them into violent supersoldiers. And they just happen to have the latest and deadliest tech at their disposal. Zachary Levi (above), Brenton Thwaites, Jane Levy and Karan Soni star in this wild workplace comedy.

Broadway HD

What’s New

Ann

Available now

Two and a Half Men alum Holland Taylor gives a bravura performance as the late former governor of Texas, Ann Richards, in this Tony-nominated one-woman play that Taylor also wrote. Known for her razor-sharp wit, the mother, grandmother and unlikely politician was a force of nature, and not just in the civic arena. Taylor captures Richards’s strength and resolve through intimate stories and conversations that showcase the firebrand’s signature grit and resolve.

Cirque du Soleil

Available now

Broadway HD is the streaming home for a wealth of live theater, so it makes sense that the talented (and gravity-defying) performers of Cirque du Soleil would take the stage here. The service is now offering eight of the company’s best received spectacles from its nearly four decades of entertaining audiences around the world — Alegría, Dralion, Kooza, Nouvelle Experience, Saltimbanco, Amaluna, Delirium and Toruk: The First Flight — plus two documentaries about how Cirque and its hundreds of acrobats have been stretching the limits of our imaginations. Prepare to be wowed by an explosion of color and dazzling sights.

Filmstruck

What’s New

The Kennedy Files

Friday, July 13

Gain insight into our 35th president through this John F. Kennedy collection. It includes Oliver Stone’s 1991 film JFK, the 1989 NASA documentary For All Mankind, plus three more docs from director Robert Drew: Primary (detailing Kennedy’s 1960 run for the nomination), the 1963 look at desegregation Crisis: Behind a Presidential Commitment and Faces of November, about Kennedy’s funeral. Plus, PT 109, the dramatic reenactment of Kennedy’s WWII naval ordeal, arrives August 1.

Star of the Week: Sophia Loren

Friday, July 13

She rose from poverty to become one of the most successful actresses in not only Italy but all the world. With incomparable beauty and rare talent, Sophia Loren made her name in several memorable films, including The Gold of Naples (1954) and Scandal in Sorrento (1955), before winning an Oscar for her breakthrough performance as a desperate mother in Two Women (1960). More successes followed, including Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow (1963), the romantic comedy Marriage, Italian Style (1964, right, with Marcello Mastroianni), Sunflower (1970) and A Special Day (1977). These are some of the classic films now streaming, along with a 2016 look back from Loren herself in Live From the TCM Classic Film Festival: Sophia Loren.