Ellen DeGeneres & More Highlights From Netflix's 'Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee' Season 10
Throw two funny people in a car, give ’em enough java to kill a houseplant and it’s bound to be a riot.
That’s the idea behind Jerry Seinfeld’s Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee, which premieres Friday, July 6 on Netflix. Here are some highlights from the latest crop of caffeinated conversations.
Alec Baldwin
New Yorkers Seinfeld and Baldwin talk about friendship while heading to their native Long Island in a blue 1974 BMW. "It’s like Same Time, Next Year," Baldwin explains of their infrequent meet-ups. "We get together and have, like, a ravenous affair, and then we don’t see each other."
Ellen DeGeneres
Riding shotgun in a 1977 Toyota FJ40 Land Cruiser, DeGeneres recalls her 1986 spot on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. Her only regret? The tent-like blouse she wore. “You know who guided me — and that was a big mistake — was Sinbad," she says.
John Mulaney
"New York looks good in gray," Mulaney says from inside a 1969 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super while looking at the overcast sky. L.A., he adds, is ugly when it’s not sunny. "Like a hooker in the rain," Seinfeld quips. Mulaney then cracks, "That’s what the seal of the City of Los Angeles says!"
