'Outlander' Will Make Its New York Comic-Con Debut in Fall 2018

A new season of Outlander is coming this fall, but not before the stars arrive at their first New York Comic-Con.

On June 12, Starz revealed that fan favorite actors Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan will appear alongside Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin at the event on Saturday, October 6. No specific details on these appearances have been released yet, but fans can keep tabs through the Outlander social media pages as well as on the official New York Comic-Con site.

Season 4 of the hit series will premiere in November, a specific date is yet to be announced. The 13-episode run will cover the events that take place in Diana Gabaldon's fourth book in the international best-selling Outlander series.

It's a new season in the New World as Jamie (Heughan) and Claire (Balfe) make roots in America — Season 3 found them on the shores of Georgia. Skelton and Rankin who will also be present at the event will continue to portray Brianna — Jamie and Claire's daughter — and Roger.

The show, which began in 2014, has already been renewed for fifth and sixth seasons beyond the upcoming fourth. Despite being set in colonial America, Outlander continues to film on location in Scotland.

New York Comic-Con will take place over the course of 3 days from Thursday, October 4 to Sunday, October 7.