Snoopy Swag! 'Peanuts' Unveils Comic-Con Exclusive Gear

If you're heading to San Diego next month for Comic-Con International, it's already time to start figuring out how much luggage you're gonna need to bring back all the exclusive loot being served up.

For Peanuts fans, it's gonna be plenty, and plenty stylish.

In coordination with the Peanuts Global Artist Collective that launched this spring with public murals around the world, this year's pop-up shop on 226 5th Ave. in the Gaslamp district will be packed with limited-run items featuring the Peanuts gang as interpreted by 7 world-renowned artists.

Available from July 19-22, the stock will include Pintrill brand hats, pins, and totes sporting designs by Nina Chanel Abney, Tomokazu Matsuyama, Rob Pruitt, André Saraiva x Mr. A, AVAF, Kenny Scharf and FriendsWithYou. It's like fanfic for artists!

Below are some mock-ups of the goodies from the good folks at Peanuts Worldwide and yeah, we want them all.

Inside the San Diego Convention Center, the Peanuts booth (#1635 ... look for the omni-present crowd!) will showcase a wide array of other exclusives, including limited edition tees, a collector's set of figures, enamel pins, bandanas, buttons, lanyards, water bottles, Pop Sockets and a mini-comic that harken back to the spaciest adventures of Charlie Brown's beloved beagle. This is also your best place to line up for a photo with Snoopy, himself.

And trust us, it's worth the wait for the #Snoopyhugs