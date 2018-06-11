Will Amazon Save 'Lucifer'? The Streaming Network Sounds Off

Amazon has already come to the rescue and picked up The Expanse for a fourth season after it was canceled at Syfy. And now, the streaming giant has its eye on another recently-axed show: Lucifer.

Amazon Studios executive Jennifer Salke told Deadline this week that the company is interested in resurrecting the canceled Fox series. "We were talking about Lucifer," she revealed.

"I'm not sure where we are on that. I know that international, especially the UK group, was really bullish on that show. I haven’t checked in on that today [June 7], but I heard conversations were ongoing on that yesterday," she added.

To say fans would be overwhelmed with excitement and gratitude would be an understatement. In an effort to get a pickup, avid viewers and some of the show's cast have taken to social media in recent weeks and got the hashtag #SaveLucifer trending, proving there are fans all over the world who want to see this show renewed.

The campaign to get a fourth season has so far proven fruitless, but this news is the beacon of hope everyone's been waiting for.

Another passed-on show that Amazon is looking into is the Norman Lear single-camera retirement home comedy, Guess Who Died, which was passed on at NBC.

"I talked to Norman Lear, whom I love, this morning, because you know I bought the show from him [when she was president of entertainment at NBC]," Salke said. "He still wants to send me the director’s cut of Guess Who Died."