'Timeless' Writers Share (Spoiler-Filled) Deleted Scenes While Show Remains in Limbo

[SPOILER ALERT: This article features spoilers from the Season 2 finale of Timeless.]

Talk about dropping bombs!

NBC execs had better be hard at work negotiating the return of Timeless, because the show's writers are showing no mercy. Until they get the much-deserved phone call, the scribes are releasing deleted, spoiler-filled bonus clips of the time-traveling show on social media ... and they reveal A LOT of extra detail.

Some of these clips were cut for time or plot, but the scenes are still very telling, and fans are freaking out about what could happen on a potential third season. Touché, Timeless writers.

Family Matters

Details about Lucy's (Abigail Spencer) family history have been vague, and it's been suggested she's part of the Rittenhouse legacy. In this deleted scene, the writers revealed she's not some random relative but a direct descendant of David Rittenhouse!

Thanks #ClockBlockers for your continued support and advocacy for the #RenewTimeless movement. Here's today's deleted scene as your reward. Keep tweeting and supporting the show! pic.twitter.com/HieGWwGYSA — Timeless Writers (@TheTimelessRoom) May 25, 2018

More Lyatt

Will they or won't they? Lucy and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) are one of our favorite TV couples, and in this deleted scene, the connection between the two is obvious.

Today's deleted scene was cut to make time & also because we worried it advanced the #Lyatt romance too quickly before events of the next two eps. Sweet scene near end of #201 of Wyatt w/an exhausted Lucy after safely getting her back home. #RenewTimeless pic.twitter.com/g8t0zawKrk — Timeless Writers (@TheTimelessRoom) May 26, 2018

And this kiss to end all kisses!

Cut for time and mood

Here's today's deleted scene. From our Salem episode. We wanted to show our new Time Team stealing clothes, but @malcolmbarrett's performance made the scene unusable (actually we had to cut for time and wanted to open on a more serious tone with Proctor's Ledge). #RenewTimeless pic.twitter.com/wdufEoXkGh — Timeless Writers (@TheTimelessRoom) May 27, 2018

Actually, we're posting two deleted scenes today, but they would have aired back to back. These are from #203, our Hollywoodland ep. Originally the sleeper's dad stayed in the story, but we had to cut this sequence for time. #RenewTimeless pic.twitter.com/I63PFWqXSe — Timeless Writers (@TheTimelessRoom) May 28, 2018

So, if you want Timeless to come back, make sure to tweet about the show using the hashtag #RenewTimeless.