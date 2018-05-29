'Timeless' Writers Share (Spoiler-Filled) Deleted Scenes While Show Remains in Limbo

Jessica Napoli
Spoiler Alert Ron Batzdorff/NBC

[SPOILER ALERT: This article features spoilers from the Season 2 finale of Timeless.]

Talk about dropping bombs!

NBC execs had better be hard at work negotiating the return of Timeless, because the show's writers are showing no mercy. Until they get the much-deserved phone call, the scribes are releasing deleted, spoiler-filled bonus clips of the time-traveling show on social media ... and they reveal A LOT of extra detail.

Some of these clips were cut for time or plot, but the scenes are still very telling, and fans are freaking out about what could happen on a potential third season. Touché, Timeless writers.

What That 'Timeless' Finale Death Could Mean If Season 3 Happens

What That 'Timeless' Finale Death Could Mean If Season 3 Happens

Season 2 ended with a major cliffhanger.

Family Matters

Details about Lucy's (Abigail Spencer) family history have been vague, and it's been suggested she's part of the Rittenhouse legacy. In this deleted scene, the writers revealed she's not some random relative but a direct descendant of David Rittenhouse!

More Lyatt

Will they or won't they? Lucy and Wyatt (Matt Lanter) are one of our favorite TV couples, and in this deleted scene, the connection between the two is obvious.

And this kiss to end all kisses!

Cut for time and mood

So, if you want Timeless to come back, make sure to tweet about the show using the hashtag #RenewTimeless.

AlertMe