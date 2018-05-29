'100 Code' Lands Stateside, Premieres of 'Animal Kingdom' & 'Queen Sugar'

100 Code (WGN America, 10/9c): The Swedish crime drama that originally aired in Germany, centers on two mismatched detectives — the NYPD's Tommy Conley (Lost's Dominic Monaghan) and Stockholm PD cop Mikael Eklund (Michael Nyqvist) — who team up after young, blonde, blue-eyed women keep turning up dead and buried in a field of asphodels. Conley travels from New York to Sweden to help Eklund track the killer.

Animal Kingdom (TNT, 9/8c): In the third season premiere, we'll learn the fate of adopted brother Baz (Scott Speedman), who was shot after framing their mom, the now-jailed Smurf (Ellen Barkin). Coincidence? All this before Denis Leary visits as the drifter father of Deran (Jake Weary).

Queen Sugar (OWN, 10/9c): Ava DuVernay's drama returns for a third season with Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) finally learning the truth about his biological connection to Blue (Ethan Hutchison). Also in this premiere, Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) reveals her secret plan for Landry Enterprises, and Nova (Rutina Wesley) gets an offer from publishers.

Beat Shazam (Fox, 8/7c): The Jamie Foxx-hosted interactive game show is back, pitting teams of two against each other to try to Foxx's daughter, Corinne Foxx, joins as the new deejay.