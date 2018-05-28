'Queen Sugar' Season 3 Premiere: Where Nova, Ralph Angel, and Charley Pick Up

There’s something fishy on location in New Orleans for Queen Sugar’s third season — and it’s the real (and pungent) seafood farm where Kofi Siriboe, as earnest Ralph Angel Bordelon, is shooting.

No spoilers, but executive producer Kat Candler hints of the big picture: “Legacy, identity and blood of the land are themes that weave through all the characters.”

Ahead of the thoughtful drama’s two-night premiere, here’s what we gleaned on our set visit about Ralph Angel and sisters Nova (Rutina Wesley) and Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner), the uneasy triumvirate running the family’s failing sugar-cane business.

NOVA

The crusader’s essay on race, land and America gains her attention — at a price. An offer Nova can’t refuse, Candler says, “comes with a lot of self-reflection, and it turns the spotlight from the political work she’s been known for.” Plus: A new love interest enters the mix!

RALPH ANGEL

After splitting from Darla (Bianca Lawson), the ex-inmate keeps on keepin’ on. Says Siriboe: “He’s still taking care of [possible son] Blue [Ethan Hutchison], the farm and being the man he has to be regardless of what life’s thrown at him.”

CHARLEY

The master strategist’s dance with the devil (she went into business with the evil Landrys in last season’s finale) is for “the greater good,” says Gardner — but alienating: “It’s a war only she and Ralph Angel know about.”

Queen Sugar, Season 3 Premiere, Tuesday, May 29, 10/9c, OWN