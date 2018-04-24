Life Gets Complicated in 'The Bold Type' Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Jane (Katie Stevens), Kat (Aisha Dee), and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) are back!

The Bold Type is returning for its second season on June 12, and life certainly doesn't look smooth for the three best friends.

We left off with Kat flying across the world to see Adena, Sutton choosing Richard, and Jane leaving her position at Scarlet, so it's safe the say these young women are operating outside their comfort zones.

In the Season 2 trailer, we see Adena meeting Kat's parents, Jane's new job turning out to be less than ideal, and Sutton dealing with a trouble-making colleague.

Watch the promo below:

The Bold Type, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, June 12, 8/7c, Freeform