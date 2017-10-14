The Cast of ‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’ Previews Season 2 (VIDEO)

Emily Aslanian
Comments
TV Insider sat down with the cast of BBC America’s wild series Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency during New York Comic-Con to chat about what’s on deck for Season 2, and boy did we learn a lot.

Samuel Barnett (Dirk), Elijah Wood (Todd), Jade Eshete (Farah), Hannah Marks (Amanda) and Mpho Koaho (Ken) were excited to preview the sophomore season of the show inspired by Douglas Adams’ book series, which involves rescue missions, a brand-new mystery and a magical land.

Season 2 picks up nearly two months after the Blackwing baddies kidnap Dirk (and a few other members of the gang) to try and harness Dirk’s psychic abilities, which “Dirk just really doesn’t have,” explains Barnett. Meanwhile, Todd and Farah are on the run while searching for Dirk and wind up in a small Montana town. Coincidentally, nearly every character finds themselves in Montana (everything is connected, after all). There’s also an even more exotic locale coming up, as Wood teases that “magic features prominently in this season.”

The cast also delved a bit into Season 2’s central mission: “Find the boy.” What boy? Well, that’s just part of the fun!

Check out the video below for more scoop.

Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency returns for Season 2 on Saturday, October 14, at 9/8c on BBC America.

