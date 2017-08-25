'Rick and Morty' Explores Cannibalism? The Cast and Creators Discuss That and Other Questionable Subjects (VIDEO)

Animated shows often have a unique angle to their casting: often one voice actor will play multiple roles. Adult Swim's Rick and Morty is no exception, as many of its team (including co-creator Justin Roiland and writer Ryan Ridley) portray several characters. They, along with co-creator Dan Harmon and stars Sarah Chalke and Spencer Grammer, sat down in our TV Insider Studios during San Diego Comic-Con 2107 to talk about their favorite characters, Rick and Morty Season 3, and their current TV obsessions.

Rick and Morty, Sundays, 11:30/10:30c, Adult Swim