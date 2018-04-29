Are the Feisty Lawyers of 'The Good Fight' Taking on the White House? (VIDEO)

You can't say that The Good Fight, the witty sequel to CBS's The Good Wife airing on the streaming channel CBS All Access, doesn't go there. And who better to go anywhere with than one of our favorite funny ladies, Jane Lynch?

In this exclusive video clip from Sunday's (April 29) new episode, legal eagles Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) and Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo) meet Lynch's recurring character, federal investigator Madeline Starkey, at a pizza joint to convince her to stay a deportation order from the U.S. for "reasonable fear" issues.

It seems their client is a foreign woman claiming to have a connection to a rumored, unsavory video connected to a very, very powerful man — President Donald Trump. It's the kind of case that makes Diane very happy indeed.

Check it out:

The Good Fight, new episodes available Sundays on CBS All Access