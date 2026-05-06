‘Fire Country’ Adds Mike O’Malley as Danny Marks — What He Means for Bode

What To Know Fire Country has cast Mike O’Malley as Danny Marks, someone from Bode’s past.

Check out character details, plus an exclusive sneak peek and photos.

Bode’s (Max Thieriot) past has come back, and because of it, he could “lose everything,” as he notes in the Friday, May 8, episode of Fire Country.

TV Insider can exclusively reveal that Mike O’Malley is playing Danny Marks, the man whose house Bode broke into 10 years ago, through the rest of Season 4. Bode confessed to doing so following Danny’s accusation surfacing online at the end of the May 1 episode. The finale airs May 22. We also have first-look photos and a clip of him.

Danny is described as “down on his luck, shabby, jacked up on fear and adrenaline.” The “angry homeowner brandishes a baseball bat while confronting a late-night intruder, only to be seriously injured himself.”

In our clip from Friday’s episode, which you can watch above, Bode’s taking time in the middle of Jake’s (Jordan Calloway) bachelor party to watch Danny’s video calling him out. “Ten years ago, I was attacked by a guy who broke into my home. They’re calling this guy a hero. Now, I’ve been reaching out to Cal Fire, but they’re ignoring me, so Bode Leone, if you’re listening, I’m talking to you,” Danny says. Eve (Jules Latimer) tries to stop him, but Bode presses play again. “Bode, you ruined my life,” Danny says, promising, “I won’t stop until you answer for it.”

Watch the full sneak peek above for more, including what Bode wants to do, what Eve warns him could happen if he does, and his reaction.

In this next episode, titled “Best Man,” CBS teases, “When Bode’s past resurfaces far from Edgewater, a volatile chain of events leads to a perilous off-duty rescue that forces him to confront guilt, accountability, and what it truly means to step up when lives – and friendships – are on the line.”

Plus, we have two exclusive photos of Bode going to see Danny from Episode 19, titled “Rain Check for Tomorrow” and airing on May 15. In that episode, “When a volatile blaze at the Pineville Dam triggers a cascading infrastructure failure, Station 42 races to execute a series of perilous rescues.” Then, in the finale, titled “Try Not to Drown,” CBS teases, “After a catastrophic dam failure unleashes historic floodwaters across Edgewater, Station 42 and Three Rock battle rising waters and dwindling resources.” As we previously revealed, Shawn Hatosy returns as Brett Richards in these two episodes.

What’s your prediction for what will happen with Bode and Danny Marks? Let us know in the comments section below.

Fire Country, Fridays, 9/8c, CBS