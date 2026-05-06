What To Know The penultimate episode of Chicago Med Season 11 featured a nice surprise for “Manstead” fans.

Find out the latest about Will and Natalie’s life in Seattle.

The ED gets really hectic in the penultimate episode of Chicago Med Season 11, but the hour also brings some great news about two of the hospital’s former staff, Drs. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss) and Natalie Manning (Torrey DeVitto). Warning: Spoilers for Chicago Med Season 11 Episode 20 ahead!

Before the ED gets slammed with patients after a prison inmate, Dr. Hannah Asher (Jessy Scrham) is preparing for her and Dr. Dean Archer’s (Steven Weber) baby to be born. “I just want a smooth delivery and a healthy baby,” she says.

And speaking of babies, Nurse Doris (Lorena Diaz) asks if she heard the good news about Will and Natalie. Hannah did. Their son, Patrick James Halstead, was born and weighs nine pounds, four ounces. She already sent a gift. (Will’s father’s name was Patrick. He died after complications of smoke inhalation during a fire in his building.)

The episode also mentions another former staffer: nurse Maggie Lockwood (Marlyne Barrett), when Hannah uses something she’d taught her as a midwife with a patient. Maggie stepped away from the hospital between seasons, and Doris has taken over as the charge nurse.

Will and Natalie returned onscreen earlier this season, in the second and third episodes of the season. Will had been in Chicago, visiting from Seattle, with Natalie’s son Owen, and he’d revealed Natalie’s pregnancy (20 weeks at the time). But as always happens, Will got pulled into a medical case, then things went awry, and Owen was shot. That led to Natalie’s return to Chicago.

Owen ended up needing a kidney, and while there were risks to the pregnant Natalie, she didn’t hesitate to donate. Everyone survived, and the episode left them all in a good place, including Will and Owen — their relationship had been a big strained since the pregnancy announcement — with the former telling the latter he wanted to adopt him legally as his son.

After, DeVitto told TV Insider she felt “good” about how Med left Natalie this time. “I think people are going to feel good about it. I personally felt like there was a lot of open holes when I left the first time. I don’t think it was all wrapped up, but I feel like there’s better closure to it now,” she explained.

What are you hoping to see in the finale? Let us know in the comments section below.

Chicago Med, Wednesdays, 8/7c, NBC