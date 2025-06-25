The Bear‘s fourth season is upon us, but will the show return for Season 5? The FX original, which streams exclusively on Hulu, hasn’t announced anything yet, but it’s certainly something to consider.

While we await word on a fifth season, we’re breaking down everything we know so far about the potential below. Scroll down for a closer look at what we could possibly expect if The Bear Season 5 were to happen, and let us know if you want to see more from the kitchen dramedy in the comments section.

Will The Bear return for Season 5?

No official order or renewal announcement has been made, but stay tuned as we gear up for Season 4’s arrival, which could hint at the possibility.

When does The Bear Season 4 premiere?

All 10 episodes of The Bear Season 4 will begin streaming on Hulu on Wednesday, June 25, at 8/7c.

Who would star in The Bear Season 5?

We can’t imagine The Bear would carry on without its main crew, which includes Jeremy Allen White, Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, Matty Matheson, and Abby Elliott, among several other ensemble favorites like Jon Bernthal, Jamie Lee Curtis, Oliver Platt, and Gillian Jacobs, to name a few. Only time will tell who would return or appear in a fifth season should the series return for more kitchen chaos.

What would The Bear Season 5 be about?

Season 5 of The Bear would likely carry on whatever story unfolds in Season 4, but until those episodes drop, we’ll have to wait and see how it sets up a possible continuation. Overall, The Bear would continue the story of chef Carmy Berzatto (White) as he continues to navigate the culinary world alongside family and friends.

Who would make The Bear Season 5?

The Bear‘s currently helmed by creator, writer, and director Christopher Storer, who executive produces the show alongside Josh Senior, Joanna Calo, Cooper Wehde, Tyson Binder, Matty Matheson, Hiro Murai, and Rene Gube. Meanwhile, Courtney Storer has served as a co-executive producer and culinary producer on the show produced by FX Productions. While we await word on a fifth season, we’d expect most, if not all, of this team to return.

Stay tuned for any updates, and let us know if you want to see the show back for Season 5 in the comments section below.

FX’s The Bear, Season 4 Premiere, Wednesday, June 25, Hulu