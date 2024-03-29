‘We Were the Lucky Ones,’ ‘Masters of the Air’ & More Must-See WWII Dramas

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Bel Powley for 'A Small Light,' Logan Lerman for 'We Were the Lucky Ones,' and Ncuti Gatwa for 'Masters of the Air'


When it comes to World War II dramas, TV has certainly cornered the market on such content as 2024 uncovers another series from the time period with Hulu‘s We Were the Lucky Ones.

The story about a Jewish family torn apart by the war features Logan Lerman and Joey King as siblings, but it isn’t the first World War II drama to grace TV screens this year. Apple TV+ pulled double duty with Masters of the Air and The New Look which also released in 2024. Below, we’re taking a look at TV’s must-see World War II dramas ranging from Band of Brothers to more history-bending offerings like The Man in the High Castle.

Scroll down for a peek into some of the genre’s best.

Logan Lerman in 'We Were the Lucky Ones'


We Were the Lucky Ones (Hulu)

Hulu’s new drama chronicles the story depicted in Georgia Hunter’s bestselling novel, as the Jewish Kurc family is separated by war. Logan Lerman stars as Addy and Joey King plays his sister Halina in this drama inspired by Hunter’s own family story. While initially protected by early waves of anti-semitism because of their wealth and success in Poland, the Kurcs soon experience firsthand the horrors of war under Hitler’s genocide.

Christopher Abbott and Pico Alexander in 'Catch-22'


Catch-22 (Hulu)

More of a satirical dark comedy, Hulu’s adaptation of Joseph Heller’s classic novel sees Christopher Abbott step into the shoes of bombardier John Yossarian. Forced to complete several missions, Yossarian is terrified and angered about his position due to the fact that asking to be relieved of duties is a sign of a rational individual, and therefore must be denied. The limited series also features George Clooney, Hugh Laurie, and Kyle Chandler.

Damian Lewis and Ron Livingston for 'Band of Brothers'


Band of Brothers (HBO)

The HBO drama has become a TV classic since its release in 2001. Created by Saving Private Ryan duo Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks, the show follows the story of the Easy Company of the United States Army 101st Airborne Division and their mission in Europe, ranging from Operational Overlord to V-J Day. Featuring an all-star ensemble, the cast includes Ron Livingston, Damian Lewis, Donnie Wahlberg, and more.

Jon Seda in 'The Pacific'


The Pacific (HBO)

Spawned from the success of Band of Brothers, this HBO limited series follows American soldiers operating in the Pacific theater. A technical sequel, The Pacific followed the stories of various Marines as they fought in Japan. Executive-produced by Spielberg and Hanks, the series featured Jon Seda, Joseph Mazzello, and James Badge Dale.

Ncuti Gatwa in 'Masters of the Air'


Masters of the Air (Apple TV+)

The third entry in Spielberg and Hanks’ World War II TV dramas, Masters of the Air took to the sky with the 100th Bomb Group as they flew over German-occupied Europe. Airing nearly 25 years after Band of Brothers, this series continues to depict the bonds between soldiers thrust into extreme circumstances. Among the ensemble for this drama are Austin Butler, Callum Turner, Barry Keoghan, Ncuti Gatwa, and more.

Ben Mendelsohn as Christian Dior, Maisie Williams as Catherine Dior in 'The New Look' - 'If You Believed in Me'


The New Look (Apple TV+)

This series switches things up by shining a light on the way World War II impacted various fashion houses in Europe, particularly through Christian Dior (Ben Mendelsohn), and his contemporaries Coco Chanel (Juliette Binoche), Pierre Balmain (Thomas Poitevin), and Cristóbal Balenciaga (Nuno Lopes). While some are more directly affected than others, the series also examines how the war influenced modern fashion.

Matthew Romain and Jonah Hauer-King in 'World on Fire'


World on Fire (PBS)

The British drama follows the intertwined lives of civilians in Europe as they experience World War II. Running for two seasons, the drama addressed various events of the war ranging from the Defence of the Polish Post Office in Danzig, the Battle of the River Plate, the Dunkirk evacuation, occupied France and Nazi Germany. The ensemble for the series included Jonah Hauer-King, Helen Hunt, and Sean Bean among others.

Sofia Helin as Crown Princess Martha, Kyle MacLachlan as President Franklin D. Roosevelt in 'Atlantic Crossing'


Atlantic Crossing (PBS)

Set in Norway in the United States during World War II, Atlantic Crossing is a series that covers an array of stories set in that time, but primarily focuses on interactions between Crown Princess Martha of Norway (Sofia Helin) and President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (Kyle MacLachlan). A refugee in the United States during the war, Princess Margaret fled Norway after the 1940 Nazi invasion. This series may be preferable for viewers who aren’t interested in battlefield-heavy episodes.

Nicholas Burns as Mr. Kugler, Sally Messham as Bep, Ian McElhinney as Mr. Kleiman, and Bel Powley as Miep Gies in 'A Small Light'


A Small Light (Nat Geo & Disney+)

When it comes to World War II, the name Anne Frank has become synonymous with the period, but this series pulls the curtain back on one of the individuals who helped hide her family from the Nazis. A Small Light focuses on Miep Gies, the secretary who helped her Jewish employer Otto Frank as he attempts to protect his family. The critically acclaimed limited drama stars Bel Powley and Liev Schreiber.

John Benjamin Hickey and Mark Moses in 'Manhattan' - 'Acceptable Limits'


Manhattan (WGN America)

This two-season series that originally ran on WGN America was inspired by history but isn’t intended to be historically accurate as it follows scientists at Project Y and their families as they operate in the newly-created Los Alamos, New Mexico, a town that the outside world knows nothing about. Working on a need-to-know basis with the government, the scientists are forced to keep secrets from their families as they work with the likes of Robert Oppenheimer among others. Among the star’s cast were John Benjamin Hickey, Mark Moses, Rachel Brosnahan, David Harbour, Olivia Williams, Ashley Zukerman, and more.

Connor Swindells in 'SAS: Rogue Heroes'


SAS: Rogue Heroes (EPIX)

This series based on Ben Macintyre’s book of the same name chronicles the creation of the famed Special Forces Unit beginning in 1941 after a failed training exercise. British Army officer David Stirling (Connor Swindells) is inspired to create a special commando unit that would operate deep behind enemy lines. Joining Swindells for the series are Jack O’Connell, Alfie Allen, Dominic West, and more.

Rufus Sewell in 'The Man in the High Castle'


The Man in the High Castle (Prime Video)

Based on a Philip K. Dick novel, this alt-history series explores the idea of a parallel universe where the Nazis and Japan won World War II and have divided the United States. Set in 1962, the series sees the States divided into the Greater Nazi Reich and the Japanese Pacific States with a neutral zone between them. The drama’s title refers to a mystery individual whose videos of various alternate realities deliver glimpses of what life would have been like had the Allies won the war. Running for four seasons, the series starred Alexa Davalos, Rupert Evans, Rufus Sewell, and more.

