‘We Were the Lucky Ones,’ ‘Masters of the Air’ & More Must-See WWII Dramas

When it comes to World War II dramas, TV has certainly cornered the market on such content as 2024 uncovers another series from the time period with Hulu‘s We Were the Lucky Ones.

The story about a Jewish family torn apart by the war features Logan Lerman and Joey King as siblings, but it isn’t the first World War II drama to grace TV screens this year. Apple TV+ pulled double duty with Masters of the Air and The New Look which also released in 2024. Below, we’re taking a look at TV’s must-see World War II dramas ranging from Band of Brothers to more history-bending offerings like The Man in the High Castle.

Scroll down for a peek into some of the genre’s best.