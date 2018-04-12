'Claws' Returns for Season 2 and the Ladies Are Taking Charge (VIDEO)

They're back ... and they're not just going to make your nails look fly. On June 10, the ladies of TNT's dramedy Claws are returning for a second season of hijinks, murder, romance and, yes, french tips.

The series, about a nail salon in Florida run by Niecy Nash's Desna, made itself known when it premiered last year as a show that wasn't just a comedy, and it ended up one of the Top 5 cable dramas of 2017.

Mobsters and the accompanying bad guys (and gals) were par for the course while Desna and her crew (Carrie Preston, Judy Reyes, Jenn Lyon and Karrueche Tran) tried to walk the straight-and-narrow path and get their lives in order.

Don't expect things to quiet down in the show's new season — the network has released a new trailer featuring the cast and some scenes from the upcoming new episodes. Check it out:

And if you need to catch up on Claws ahead of the new season, the complete first season of the series will be made available to stream exclusively on Hulu beginning May 11.

Claws, Season 2 premiere, June 10, 9/8c, TNT