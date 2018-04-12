All of the TV Specials Celebrating the Wedding of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

In the weeks leading up to the royal wedding and as “Meghan-mania” reaches a fever pitch, TV networks have begun revealing their coverage plans for the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

So far a number of specials have been announced, many focused on the woman who is about to become the first American to marry into the British royal family since 1937.

CBS' Meghan Markle: American Princess

CBS' pre-wedding festivities kick off on April 20, when Gayle King hosts Meghan Markle: American Princess, a one-hour special that shares Meghan’s story, as told by friends, coworkers, and more. Among those featured are Meghan’s childhood teachers and Northwestern University sorority sisters; Wendell Pierce, who played Markle’s father on the series Suits; and photographer Alexi Lubomirski, who took Meghan and Harry’s official engagement portrait.

Meghan Markle: American Princess, Friday, April 20 at 10/9c, CBS

Fox's Meghan Markle: An American Princess

On May 11, Fox presents Meghan Markle: An American Princess, a two-hour special that will highlight the woman that Meghan already is, and explore how both her career as an actress and her passion for activism might shape her role as a member of the royal family. The documentary will include archival footage of Meghan and interviews with people close to her — including her half-sister, Samantha.

In addition, journalist Piers Morgan, Prince Harry’s biographer Katie Nicholl, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter, and Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burrell offer insight into the life Meghan will have once she becomes a member of the royal family.

Meghan Markle: An American Princess, Friday, May 11 at 8/7c, Fox

PBS' Royal Wedding Watch

PBS announced its own coverage of the event, a five-part, nightly series of specials titled Royal Wedding Watch. American news anchor Meredith Vieira and British television presenter Matt Baker will update viewers on the preparations for the much-anticipated wedding of Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle.

Royal Wedding Watch, Monday-Thursday, May 14-17, 10/9c and Friday, May 18, 10:30/9:30c, PBS

NBC's Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan

On May 16, NBC will present the one-hour special, Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan, which will give the network's take on the transatlantic fairy tale. Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will present an unprecedented glimpse into the couple’s lives through interviews with close friends of the couple.

These lucky friends will attend the wedding ceremony and reception and will share stories of how Meghan and Harry met and fell in love. The special will also reveal wedding details and share the secrets of what it takes to stage an event of this scale.

Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan, Wednesday, May 16 10/9c

CBS' Royal Romance: The Marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

CBS will sum up the wedding weekend on May 19 with Royal Romance: The Marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, a two-hour primetime special that recaps the day’s events.

Royal Romance: The Marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Saturday, May 19 at 8/7c, CBS