'Suits' EP Gives the Inside Scoop on Mike & Rachel's Wedding

If weddings make you cry, then Suits is about to destroy you. Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) and Rachel Zane (Meghan Markle) are heading down the aisle (at last!)—then toward the exit.

"Theirs is an unfettered happy ending," executive producer Aaron Korsh says. "They’re leaving as actors and leaving the lives of these characters. So there is some bittersweetness."

Korsh doesn’t expect the, uh, royally busy Markle to return (she weds Prince Harry on May 19), but Adams could come back “if the story and timing are right.”

As for best man Harvey Specter (Gabriel Macht) and maid of honor Donna Paulsen (Sarah Rafferty), expect slow dances… and more. "'Darvey' fans should be satisfied," Korsh says.

So, too, should those of us missing Gina Torres's Jessica Pearson. The press release from Louis (Rick Hoffman) and Harvey condemning her actions when she ran the New York City law firm has put the wheels in motion for her Chicago-set spinoff. Wait, are those tears of joy?

Suits, Season Finale, Wednesday, April 25, 9/8c, USA