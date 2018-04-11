Fox's 'Meghan Markle: An American Princess' Features Interviews With Her Family

Tiaras and tissues ready?

Fox is a airing a two-hour special celebrating the rise of a new royal: American actress Meghan Markle. "The special will examine Markle’s life before Harry, and how both her career as an actress and passion for activism could help shape her role as a member of the royal family," the network revealed.

Look out for interviews with Markle’s half-sister, Samantha Markle, British journalist Piers Morgan, and Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burrell along with commentary by Royal Correspondent and Prince Harry's biographer, Katie Nicholl.

"Since the early days of the British monarchy, right up to the present, the royal family has captivated the minds and imaginations of people across the globe," said Rob Wade, president of alternative entertainment and specials, Fox Broadcasting Company. "With Meghan Markle on the cusp of becoming a real princess, joining the likes of Princess Kate and the late Princess Diana, this special will give viewers a unique look and insight into her journey, from her upbringing in Southern California to her wedding to Prince Harry in Windsor Castle."

The world has been fascinated with Markle's fairy tale romance, how the marriage will change her life, and what impact she plans to have on the world. And don't forget to tune in when Markle and Harry walk down the aisle on May 19.

Meghan Markle: An American Princess, Special TV Event, Friday, May 11, 8/7c, Fox