WATCH: New Trailer for Lifetime's 'Harry & Meghan' Movie Brings the Emotion

Lifetime just released the latest trailer for their upcoming TV movie, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, and it's the perfect mix of cheesy and heartwarming.

That means lots of dramatic one-liners, adoring stares and tender kisses. Fans, be prepared for "bad boy" Harry (Murray Fraser) to fall instantly in love with Suits actress Meghan Markle (Parisa Fitz-Henley) even though a level-headed Kate Middleton (Laura Mitchell) warns, "She's American. She's divorced. Are you ready for this?"

The movie chronicles how the couple meets, secretly dates (yes, the romantic "get-to-know-you" Botswana trip is included), falls in love despite Royal tradition and ultimately gets engaged.

Check out the trailer below:

Are you ready for this? Tune in to watch the love story of the year. Harry & Meghan: #ARoyalRomance premieres May 13th at 8/7c. 🤴🏼❤️👸🏽 pic.twitter.com/tiq1tuVFgy — Lifetime (@lifetimetv) April 6, 2018

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, Movie Premiere, May 13, 8/7c, Lifetime