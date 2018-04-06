WWE: Celeb Super-Fans Make Their 'WrestleMania' 34 Predictions

WWE is going all out for WrestleMania 34, with more than 75,000 fans in the New Orleans' Mercedes- Benz Superdome and a worldwide audience ready to witness history. In anticipation for sports entertainment’s biggest night, we reached out to some of the most passionate celebrity fans to get their thoughts and predictions.

Many of the matches on the jam-packed card have the potential to steal the show. For Dennis “Mr. Belding” Haskins, there is a certain level of unpredictability each bout brings. After looking at the list of matches for several hours, it was hard for everyone’s favorite onscreen principal to choose winners.

“I literally have no idea. There are so many possibilities and ways to go that it gives me a headache,” he said.

“For example, Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon could win, and the fans are happy that he’s back. Or, they could have Daniel Bryan lose, and that motivates the heel turn. Or, they could have Daniel Bryan losing and that sets up more between him and Kevin [Owens] and Sami [Zayn]. Ugh!...And that logic is true for many matches! The winner of all of these matches is the fans!”

Skylar Astin of Pitch Perfect and Trolls: The Beat Goes On! has been following the product and build for the show actively. The movie and television star even volunteered himself when Rusev issued a challenge to face a celebrity at WrestleMania. Another passionate member of the WWE Universe is Ashlee White, Princesses: Long Island reality star and proud “Paul Heyman Girl.”

Below the two present their picks for WrestleMania 34.

Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

Skylar Astin Pick: Roman Reigns

Reason: It's best for business, and I am ready for it. I'm excited to see the Universal championship on Raw on a weekly basis.

Ashlee White Pick: Roman Reigns

Reason: I think we need a change and a title change is just the change we need. Close this out and move forward. Plus, with Lesnar’s contract ending soon and rumors of him wanting to go back to UFC I think Reigns will take this. If that’s the case, I don’t think that’s the last we will see of Paul Heyman.

John Cena vs. The Undertaker (If it happens…)

Skylar Astin Pick: The Undertaker

Reason: The match is happening. And I think Undertaker will get his redemption and walk off into the sunset with a W... or at least until next ‘Mania.

Ashlee White Pick: The Undertaker

Reason: IF this match happens, which I 100 percent believe it will, I think ‘Taker will pick up the win, defeating Cena and retire as the champ. I think this will be his last match and he deserves this after his incredible career. How can The UNDERTAKER not win his last match???

Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Skylar Astin Pick: Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle

Reason: While I am #TeamMcMahon all the way, I don't see a world in which the finish isn't Ronda by armbar. That is, unless she turns, or we see Samoa Joe, Jason Jordan (I personally would love to see Jason turn on Angle) or some other outside heel interfere for “The Authority.” But it is clear that we are at the forefront of a big Rousey push, and it seems imperative that she gets a strong win in her first outing.

Ashlee White Pick: Ronda Rousey and Kurt Angle

Reason: There is no doubt in my mind that WWE would have Rousey lose her first WM match. This match will show if Rousey can transition from UFC to Wrestling and how the fans react to her. I see the Rock interfering which will continue from WM31 and be great. There is so much hype around RR that I think WWE will continue the hype and have her secure the victory. It just doesn’t make sense for Stephanie McMahon and HHH to win.

Braun Strowman and ??? vs. Cesaro and Sheamus

Skylar Astin Pick: Braun Strowman and ???

Reason: BRAUN!!: While I have no idea WHO his partner will be. I think the WWE Universe wants to see him with a belt, and WWE will give it to us!

Ashlee White Pick: Braun Strowman

Reason: Braun can probably compete in the tag team match solo, which I would love to see. If he doesn’t, I would love to see him and Elias or him and Joe, even him be reunited with Bray. Braun will walk out with the titles.

AJ Styles vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

Skylar Astin Pick: AJ Styles

Reason: It feels like they are setting it up for a Shinsuke win. However, I don't think he is ready for the title. At least not against AJ. The phenomenal one is just. too. sweeeettt!!

Ashlee White Pick: Shinsuke Nakamura

Reason: This is Nakamura’s time to prove his greatness and have an incredible match, and I think that’s exactly what’s going to happen. With rumors swirling around about Styles health, this would be a perfect chance for him to recover, and Nakamura holding the title will start the wrestling year off on a fresh start.

Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

Skylar Astin Pick: Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon:

Reason: To me, this feels like a perfect way to send KO and Sami to Raw. If you've been listening closely, they always specify that if "Kami" (glad that nickname is no longer) loses, they will never appear in a SmackDown Live ring again... think about it.

Ashlee White Pick: Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon

Reason: The long-awaited return of Daniel Bryan is finally here. How can Bryan not win? The idea of Bryan losing is just sad and feels so wrong. With a McMahon and Bryan win this gives Owens and Zayn a chance to go to Raw. This will also create a feud with Bryan and McMahon when Shane turns on Bryan. I think this match will start and end with “Yes” chants.

Nia Jax vs. Alexa Bliss

Skylar Astin Pick: Carmella

Reason: This is my somewhat hot take of the evening. To preserve Asuka's streak and have Carm still cash in at ‘Mania, it would be thrilling and surprising to see her do it on the Raw side. This way (like KO and Sami), you get a superstar shakeup without actually having a superstar shakeup. Due to the nature of the outcome, they will just be on Raw now, and Mella will have the red belt!

Ashlee White Pick: Nia Jax

Reason: Nia is going to dominate! She has way too much built up anger to let Bliss retain the title. With Nia winning hopefully we can put the gross body shaming story to bed. It needs to go away and we will see just how strong the power of revenge is.

Randy Orton vs. Bobby Roode. Vs. Jinder Mahal vs. Rusev

Skylar Astin Pick: Rusev Day

Reason: This would personally give me the loudest pop of the night! He is so deserving, and this could certainly garner a major WrestleMania moment. Orton could easily retain, but I want to see RusevMania and will be disappointed if we don't get it!

Ashlee White Pick: Rusev

Reason: Strictly because of how popular he has become. I think most people became excited about this match when he was added to it. Happy Rusev Day!

Cedric Alexander vs. Mustafa Ali

Skylar Astin Pick: Mustafa Ali

Reason: I'm excited for this matchup, and I'm going with the underdog here.

Ashlee White Pick: Cedric Alexander

Reason: Both of these guys deserve it, but I believe Cedric will take the win. He’s been so close to becoming champ and I think this is the time.

The Miz vs. Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor

Skylar Astin Pick: Finn Balor

Reason: The question is, "Will he be “The Demon” on Sunday?" It doesn't seem like he has been provoked enough to access his "dark side", but it's ‘Mania so why not?! I could also see The Miz retaining and going further into his run to chase the longest reigning record. The only reason why I count Rollins (one of my favorites) out is because he went over on the go-home show. Typically, that does not bode well for the PPV outcome. And if you're thinking "Oh but Skylar, didn't you pick Rusev, who beat Jinder on SmackDown Live this week?" To that, my answer is, "Yes, but the post-match RKO out of nowhere put him down after his victory, giving him a great shot on Sunday in my opinion!"

Ashlee White Pick: Finn Balor

Reason: Balor needs this push right now and I think he will get it. It’s long overdue and this gives Rollins a chance to have a great feud with hopefully Reigns or Ambrose, and it gives Miz the chance to have some time with his new baby and possibly cross over to SmackDown Live.

Charlotte vs. Asuka

Skylar Astin Pick: Asuka

Reason: Flair is incredible and truly lives up to her name, but this match is all about the streak. WWE would not have built up Asuka’s streak for 2 years to end it on the grandest stage of them all. This build up is going to lead to a long-term rivalry that I can’t wait to watch unfold.

Ashlee White Pick: Asuka

Reason: Flair is incredible and truly lives up to her name but this match is all about the streak. WWE would not have built up Asuka’s streak for 2 years to end it on the grandest stage of them all. This build up is going to lead to a long-term rivalry that I can’t wait to watch unfold.

The Usos vs. New Day vs. Bludgeon Brothers

Skylar Astin Pick: The Usos

Reason: They are capping off a Hall of Fame year and it would be great to see them retain. However, it would make sense for the Bludgeon Brothers to come out swinging (their mallets) and continue their push of destruction. But what I'd LIKE to see is the Usos to go over, The New Day break up (in the coming weeks/months), and the Bludgeon Bros and Usos in a post-mania heated rivalry where The Bros go over to become the NEW tag team champions.

Ashlee White Pick: The Usos

Reason: The Usos are so hot right now that I don’t see a change of title at WM34. This is their chance to have a big WM moment and I think they will. There is no scene in having them lose it.

WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Skylar Astin Pick: Becky Lynch

Reason: It could also be Sasha or Bayley but keeping their rivalry strong with NEITHER woman hoisting the trophy is important. Then the first Raw PPV after ‘Mania? It's on between these two! Besides, Becky is great and needs another big win. I'd be very happy to see the first-ever SmackDown women’s champion get it done! However, I could see Bayley winning too.

Ashlee White Pick: Sasha Banks

Reason: Bayley and Sasha’s storyline is fire and since they don’t have a one on one ‘Mania match this is another way to play it out with Banks turning heel.

Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Skylar Astin Pick: Matt Hardy/Bray Wyatt

Reason: If Bray returns for the assist, you'll see the “Broken/Woken One” hoisting the cross-armed Andre golden trophy. However, if Bray returns as a foe, it could be he who comes out on top. WHAT I WANT is for Bray to return as Sister Abigail, a new member of the Hardy brood, and (in a non-heel way) help Matt DELETE the competition. It would be absolutely... WOONNNNDDEERRFFFUUULLL!!

Ashlee White Pick: Dolph Ziggler

Reason: This is a wild random card. I’m hoping the theme isn’t a random drawer and this year Ziggler picks up the win. He deserves it, and I would love to see him with the trophy.

See how they do April 9 when the event airs live at 7/6c on Pay-Per-View and WWE Network. Catch the Kickoff Show starting at 5/4c on WWE Network and social media platforms with the second hour also airing on USA Network.