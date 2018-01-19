'Mozart in the Jungle,' 'The Tick,' and More Coming to Amazon in February 2018
Amazon subscribers are about to have a boatload of new binging options for February.
Starting February 2, Amazon Prime members can devour the new crime thriller Absentia, starring Castle favorite Stana Katic as an FBI agent mixed up in some serious serial killer drama. On February 9, Formula 1 enthusiasts can enjoy GRAND PRIX Driver, narrated by Michael Douglas.
Fans of the acclaimed series Mozart in the Jungle will be glad when the show returns for a fourth season on February 16. The second half of The Tick Season 1 will premiere later in the month on February 23. Subscribers with the Showtime package can also enjoy Season 7 of Homeland.
All of these titles, plus many more, are sure to satisfy any viewer. For the full list, scroll down below.
Available for streaming on Amazon Prime
February 1
American Idiots
Black Spurs
The Cutting Edge
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold
Daybreakers
A Fish Called Wanda
Gang Related
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard
Harsh Times
The Haunting
He Said, She Said
Hoodlum
Intersection
Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector
Lulu on the Bridge
Manhattan
Manhunter
Mermaids
Mystic Pizza
An Officer and a Gentleman
Red Dawn
Rollerball
Rollerball
Running Scared
Rustlers' Rhapsody
Sabrina
Slow Burn
Swimming with Sharks
Terms of Endearment
The Thaw
Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her
The Warriors
'Homeland' Season 7: Showtime Drops Full Trailer, Announces Premiere Date
Carrie is back in D.C. to take on the Keane administration.
February 2
Absentia Season 1 (Prime Original)
February 4
My Dead Boyfriend
February 6
Danica
February 7
The Expanse Season 2
February 8
Mother's Day
February 9
GRAND PRIX Driver Season 1 (Prime Original)
February 10
Breathe
No Stone Unturned
February 11
Good Time
Run the Tide
February 13
Stinky & Dirty Valentine’s Day Special (Prime Original)
The Ballad of Lefty Brown
February 14
Star Trek
February 16
Mozart in the Jungle Season 4 (Prime Original)
Human Flow (Amazon Original)
Logan Lucky
February 18
Pocket Listing
Thanks for Sharing
February 23
The Tick Season 1B (Prime Original)
Thunderbirds are Go! Season 4 (Prime Original)
Available for streaming on Amazon Video
February 6
The Star
February 13
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
February 20
Murder on the Orient Express
Available for streaming on Amazon Channels
February 2
Two Dope Queens Season 1
February 9
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 5
Tim Robbins' HBO Drama 'Here and Now' to Debut in February
The show was created by 'True Blood' showrunner Alan Ball.
February 10
Wonder Woman
Spider Man: Homecoming
February 11
Here and Now Season 1
Homeland Season 7
February 24
Sheetland Season 4
February 25
Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 3