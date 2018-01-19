'Mozart in the Jungle,' 'The Tick,' and More Coming to Amazon in February 2018

Hailey (Lola Clarke) and Rodrigo (Gael García Bernal) in 'Mozart in the Jungle' Season 4.

Amazon subscribers are about to have a boatload of new binging options for February.

Starting February 2, Amazon Prime members can devour the new crime thriller Absentia, starring Castle favorite Stana Katic as an FBI agent mixed up in some serious serial killer drama. On February 9, Formula 1 enthusiasts can enjoy GRAND PRIX Driver, narrated by Michael Douglas.

Fans of the acclaimed series Mozart in the Jungle will be glad when the show returns for a fourth season on February 16. The second half of The Tick Season 1 will premiere later in the month on February 23. Subscribers with the Showtime package can also enjoy Season 7 of Homeland.

All of these titles, plus many more, are sure to satisfy any viewer. For the full list, scroll down below.

Available for streaming on Amazon Prime

February 1

American Idiots

Black Spurs

The Cutting Edge

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold

Daybreakers

A Fish Called Wanda

Gang Related

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard

Harsh Times

The Haunting

He Said, She Said

Hoodlum

Intersection

Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector

Lulu on the Bridge

Manhattan

Manhunter

Mermaids

Mystic Pizza

An Officer and a Gentleman

Red Dawn

Rollerball

Rollerball

Running Scared

Rustlers' Rhapsody

Sabrina

Slow Burn

Swimming with Sharks

Terms of Endearment

The Thaw

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her

The Warriors

February 2

Absentia Season 1 (Prime Original)

February 4

My Dead Boyfriend

February 6

Danica

February 7

The Expanse Season 2

February 8

Mother's Day

February 9

GRAND PRIX Driver Season 1 (Prime Original)

February 10

Breathe

No Stone Unturned

February 11

Good Time

Run the Tide

February 13

Stinky & Dirty Valentine’s Day Special (Prime Original)

The Ballad of Lefty Brown

February 14

Star Trek

February 16

Mozart in the Jungle Season 4 (Prime Original)

Human Flow (Amazon Original)

Logan Lucky

February 18

Pocket Listing

Thanks for Sharing

February 23

The Tick Season 1B (Prime Original)

Thunderbirds are Go! Season 4 (Prime Original)

Available for streaming on Amazon Video

February 6

The Star

February 13

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

February 20

Murder on the Orient Express

Available for streaming on Amazon Channels

February 2

Two Dope Queens Season 1

February 9

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver Season 5

February 10

Wonder Woman

Spider Man: Homecoming

February 11

Here and Now Season 1

Homeland Season 7

February 24

Sheetland Season 4

February 25

Ash vs. Evil Dead Season 3