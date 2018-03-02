Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington to Star in and Produce ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Series

Two powerhouse TV women, Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington, are coming together to star in a new limited series adapted from Celeste Ng’s bestselling book, Little Fires Everywhere, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The actresses are currently shopping the project around to different streaming services and premium cable networks. Witherspoon and Washington are also producing Little Fires Everywhere through their respective production companies, Hello Sunshine and Simpson Street, with Liz Tigelaar serving as showrunner.

The book, which was released in 2017, is about a single mother and her teenage daughter who move to a wealthy town in Ohio, with their presence disturbing the community.

This is one of many TV projects Witherspoon has in the pipeline. Not only has she signed on for Season 2 of HBO’s award-winning series Big Little Lies, but she’s also starring in an as-yet-untitled morning show drama with Jennifer Aniston for Apple, and executive-producing Are You Sleeping starring Octavia Spencer (again for Apple).

Washington is finishing up the last few episodes of the final season of the hit ABC series Scandal. The series will air its final episode April 19.

