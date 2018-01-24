Meryl Streep Joins 'Big Little Lies' Season 2

The star-studded cast of HBO's Emmy-winning series Big Little Lies just landed another huge star: Meryl Streep! Yes, the 3-time Academy Award-winning actress is headed to the small screen.

Streep is set to play Mary Louise Wright, the mother of the now deceased Perry Wright, who was played by Alexander Skarsgard in Season One . "Concerned for the well-being of her grandchildren following her son’s death, Mary Louise arrives in Monterey searching for answers," HBO revealed. Which means she will definitely be sparring on-screen with Nicole Kidman aka the newly widowed Celeste Wright.

This is the first major cast announcement for the highly-anticipated second season of the fan-favorite drama.

As TV Insider previously reported, Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman are returning as the main stars and executive producers along with new director Andrea Arnold. Season 2 will air in 2019 and consist of 7 episodes, all written by David E. Kelley. Jean-Marc Vallée is slated to executive produce.

The series is based off the bestselling book Big Little Lies by Liane Moriarty.