'Mom' Stages Another 'West Wing' Reunion With Guest Star Kristin Chenoweth

Mom is about to get a little bit Wicked: Kristin Chenoweth has signed on to guest star in an upcoming episode of the CBS comedy.

The episode will reunite Chenoweth with full-time Mom cast member Allison Janney over a decade after they co-starred on Seasons 6 and 7 of The West Wing.

"She plays a spiritual advisor to Jaime Pressly's Jill," executive producer Chuck Lorre teases of the episode filming this week. "It's not a healthy relationship; it's a bit of a con. But she plays something of a guru."

Chenoweth's character, Miranda, met Jill at the latter's weight loss retreat, but the trouble starts when the two return home together. Unsurprisingly, her presence frustrates Christy (Anna Faris), Bonnie (Janney) and Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy).

The characters may not be thrilled with Miranda's presence, but Lorre is overjoyed about Chenoweth stopping by for an episode. "I can't wait to work with Kristin—I'm a big fan."

Mom, Thursdays, 9/8c, CBS