'Supernatural,' 'Stranger Things,' 'The Big Bang Theory,' and More Join the PaleyFest 2018 Lineup

The full 2018 PaleyFest LA lineup has been released.

Among the new shows being honored are The Orville, the Golden Globe and Emmy-winning The Handmaid's Tale, The Good Doctor, and Young Sheldon (paired with The Big Bang Theory), as well as newer shows Stranger Things and Riverdale. Rounding out the slate is Will & Grace, Silicon Valley, Supernatural, Mom (which is celebrating its 100th episode next month), and Queen Sugar.

Additionally, Paley will be honoring Barbra Streisand with an icon tribute.

Check out the full schedule:

March 16: PaleyFest Icon Tribute to Barbra Streisand (7:30pm)

March 17: Fox’s The Orville (2:00pm)

March 17: NBC’s Will & Grace (7:00pm)

March 18: Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale (2:00pm)

March 18: HBO’s Silicon Valley (7:00pm)

March 20: CW’s Supernatural (6:45pm)

March 21: CBS’s The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon (7:30pm)

March 22: ABC’s The Good Doctor (7:30pm)

March 24: CBS’s Mom (2:00pm)

March 24: OWN’s Queen Sugar (7:00pm)

March 25: CW’s Riverdale (2:00pm)

March 25: Netflix’s Stranger Things (7:00pm)

Tickets to the festival go on sale at noon PT to Citi cardmembers, Paley Center Supporting, Fellow, and Patron Members. Paley Center Individual Members can purchase tickets on January 11 at 9 AM PT, and to the general public on January 12 at 9:00 AM PT.