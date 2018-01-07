Golden Globes 2018: The Complete List of Winners

The most fun-filled and freewheeling night of awards season is back when the 75th Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8/7c on NBC. Seth Meyers will take a break from his Late Night duties to host the evening's events, which will see the Hollywood Foreign Press Association give out awards to the best and brightest in movies and television this year.

From recurring nominees like Game of Thrones and This Is Us to buzzed-about newcomers like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and SMILF, the competition is fierce.

Outside of those nominated, a number of A-list stars will be in attendance to support their peers on the red carpet and in the audience.

Follow along with us as we update the Golden Globes winners live. All nominees are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies — WINNER

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actor, Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — WINNER

Best Actress in a TV Comedy

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Alison Brie, GLOW

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER

Issa Rae, Insecure

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Best Actress in a TV Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale — WINNER

Best Actor in a TV Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us — WINNER

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Best TV Drama

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid's Tale — WINNER

Stranger Things

This is Us

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies — WINNER

David Thewlis, Fargo

Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

James Franco, The Disaster Artist — WINNER

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies — WINNER

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Performance by an Actress, Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Allison Janney, I, Tonya — WINNER

Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Director – Motion Picture

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — WINNER

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Best Drama Film

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Actor in a Drama Film

Timothée Chalamet Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis The Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks The Post

Gary Oldman Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington Roman J Israel, Esq

Best Actress in a Drama Film

Jessica Chastain Molly's Game

Sally Hawkins The Shape of Water

Francis McDormand Three Billboards

Meryl Streep The Post

Michelle Williams All the Money in the World

Best Musical or Comedy Film

The Disaster Artist

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Greatest Showman

Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film

Judi Dench Victoria & Abdul

Helen Mirren The Leisure Seeker

Margot Robbie I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan Lady Bird

Emma Stone Battle of the Sexes

Best Animated Feature Film

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Best TV Comedy

black-ish

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Master of None

SMILF

Will & Grace

Best Actor in a TV Comedy

Anthony Anderson black-ish

Aziz Ansari Master of None

Kevin Bacon I Love Dick

William H. Macy Shameless

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Sinner

Top of the Lake: China Girl

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius