Golden Globes 2018: The Complete List of Winners
The most fun-filled and freewheeling night of awards season is back when the 75th Golden Globe Awards air live Sunday, Jan. 7, at 8/7c on NBC. Seth Meyers will take a break from his Late Night duties to host the evening's events, which will see the Hollywood Foreign Press Association give out awards to the best and brightest in movies and television this year.
From recurring nominees like Game of Thrones and This Is Us to buzzed-about newcomers like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and SMILF, the competition is fierce.
Outside of those nominated, a number of A-list stars will be in attendance to support their peers on the red carpet and in the audience.
Follow along with us as we update the Golden Globes winners live. All nominees are listed below, and as awards are given, we will note who won. Stay tuned!
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Jessica Biel, The Sinner
Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies — WINNER
Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan
Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan
Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actor, Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — WINNER
Best Actress in a TV Comedy
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel — WINNER
Issa Rae, Insecure
Frankie Shaw, SMILF
Best Actress in a TV Drama
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce
Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale — WINNER
Best Actor in a TV Drama
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us — WINNER
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Best TV Drama
The Crown
Game of Thrones
The Handmaid's Tale — WINNER
Stranger Things
This is Us
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
David Harbour, Stranger Things
Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
Alexander Skarsgard, Big Little Lies — WINNER
David Thewlis, Fargo
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Film
Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes
Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver
James Franco, The Disaster Artist — WINNER
Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies — WINNER
Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies
Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies
Best Performance by an Actress, Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Hong Chau, Downsizing
Allison Janney, I, Tonya — WINNER
Laurie Metcalfe, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Director – Motion Picture
Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water
Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri — WINNER
Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk
Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World
Steven Spielberg, The Post
Best Drama Film
Call Me By Your Name
Dunkirk
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor in a Drama Film
Timothée Chalamet Call Me By Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis The Phantom Thread
Tom Hanks The Post
Gary Oldman Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington Roman J Israel, Esq
Best Actress in a Drama Film
Jessica Chastain Molly's Game
Sally Hawkins The Shape of Water
Francis McDormand Three Billboards
Meryl Streep The Post
Michelle Williams All the Money in the World
Best Musical or Comedy Film
The Disaster Artist
Get Out
I, Tonya
Lady Bird
The Greatest Showman
Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Film
Judi Dench Victoria & Abdul
Helen Mirren The Leisure Seeker
Margot Robbie I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan Lady Bird
Emma Stone Battle of the Sexes
Best Animated Feature Film
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Best TV Comedy
black-ish
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Master of None
SMILF
Will & Grace
Best Actor in a TV Comedy
Anthony Anderson black-ish
Aziz Ansari Master of None
Kevin Bacon I Love Dick
William H. Macy Shameless
Eric McCormack, Will & Grace
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Sinner
Top of the Lake: China Girl
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies
Jude Law, The Young Pope
Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks
Ewan McGregor, Fargo
Geoffrey Rush, Genius