My TV Obsessions: 'The Librarians' Star Rebecca Romijn Reveals Her Dream Costar

MY CURRENT FAVORITE SHOW:

Dateline. Keith Morrison can do no wrong.

THE FUNNIEST PERSON ON TV:

RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race). He has made the world of drag mainstream through his genius and humor.

THE SHOW THAT ALWAYS MAKES ME LAUGH:

Nathan for You and Search Party.

THE SHOW I MISS THE MOST:

The Comeback. Because I love Lisa Kudrow as Valerie Cherish.

MY GUILTY-PLEASURE SHOW:

90 Day Fiancé. It’s the realest reality show I have ever seen.

WHAT I HATE-WATCH:

Autopsy, the Final Days of…, which dissects the autopsies of famous people. The re-enactments are cringe-worthy.

THE SHOW I’D LIKE TO GUEST STAR ON:

The Golden Girls. I adore those four ladies.

MY DREAM COSTAR:

I wish I could have worked with the late John Ritter, the nicest man in Hollywood.

THE FIRST THING I WATCH WHEN I WAKE UP:

After watching the local Los Angeles news on KTLA, I usually turn on House Hunters International.

