The CW is bringing The Librarians back with a new sequel series titled The Librarians: The Next Chapter. The network, which is undergoing a massive content overall to redefine The CW brand, hopes for The Librarians: The Next Chapter to become a franchise. It will premiere in 2024.

The Librarians series originally aired on TNT from 2014 t0 2018, ending after four seasons. Rebecca Romijn, Noah Wyle, Christian Kane, John Kim, Lindy Booth, and John Larroquette starred as the titular heroic group, but The CW hasn’t revealed if the original cast will return for the spinoff. Writer Dean Devlin, who executive produced the original series, is attached to the reboot as EP and showrunner. The original show was created by John Rogers.

“The Librarians: The Next Chapter is a spinoff of the original TV series The Librarians, which followed the adventures of the custodians of a magical repository of the world’s most powerful and dangerous supernatural artifacts. The new series centers on a ‘Librarian’ from the past, who time traveled to the present and now finds himself stuck here,” The CW teases.

“When he returns to his castle, which is now a museum, he inadvertently releases magic across the continent,” then he is given a new team to help him clean up the mess he made, forming a new team of Librarians. The Librarians: The Next Chapter is produced by Electric Entertainment and The CW Network. Devlin (The Librarians, Leverage, Independence Day) serves as executive producer and showrunner along with executive producers Rachel Olschan-Wilson and Marc Roskin. Jonathan English of Balkanic Media serves as producer.

The Librarians: The Next Chapter is one of many new shows in development at The CW. The network announced its fall 2023 schedule and upcoming new projects on Thursday, May 18.

The Sophie Turner-led Joan, a co-production of The CW and ITVX, has been ordered to series at The CW. Global hit series The Swarm will also debut in the U.S. on the network. On the unscripted side, Patti Stanger: Millionaire Matchmaking, cop reality show The Force, and The Great American Bakeover are also coming to the network in 2024.

“The CW is now open for business with everyone. We are developing homegrown shows with award-winning producers and fresh new voices, overseeing original big budget co-productions featuring A-list stars and owning quality content that appeals to broadcast audiences,” Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network, said in a statement, adding, “We are also thrilled to be the home of a potential new franchise with Librarians: The Next Chapter.”

