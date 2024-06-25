If you’re a fan of Electric Entertainment shows—like Leverage and its sequel Redemption, The Librarians and its spinoff The Next Chapter, and more—you might want to think about heading to New Orleans, LA this fall.

Electric Entertainment and Creation Entertainment, known for fan conventions for major pop culture franchises, have partnered to bring forth ElectricCon, TV Insider has learned exclusively. It’s the first officially licensed fan convention commemorating all of Electric’s original programs. It will take place October 12-13, 2004, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, LA.

Electric Entertainment’s shows include the aforementioned Leverage and The Librarians franchises as well as The Outpost, Almost Paradise, and The Ark. The two days of programming will include special guests, panel discussions, cosplay, autograph signing sessions, photo opportunities, sales of exclusive merchandise, and much more. The full convention schedule along with ticket pricing and on-sale dates will be announced in the coming months. Watch the video above for the announcement from Dean Devlin and Christian Kane (who stars in the Leverage and Librarians franchises and Almost Paradise).

“Fans of our sci-fi, fantasy, and action-drama TV series can now immerse themselves in our captivating worlds. I’ve always envisioned a space where all our beloved TV programs come together and where our dedicated fans can join forces in person,” Devlin also said in a statement. “Thanks to Creation Entertainment, this dream has come true. Partnering with this incredible team has allowed us to create a milestone event that encapsulates the magic of all the series we’ve brought to life. We’re thrilled to embark on this adventure together.”

Added Gary Berman, Co-CEO of Creation Entertainment, “Electric’s diverse programs have garnered a vast and dedicated fan base that seamlessly intersects. This presents an exciting chance for us to orchestrate a spectacular celebration of everything Electric. From the classic Leverage to the newly premiered The Ark, and the highly anticipated The Librarians: The Next Chapter, we are presented with an unparalleled opportunity to introduce a medley of Dean Devlin’s reboots and original series to fans everywhere.”

Will you be attending ElectricCon?