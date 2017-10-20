‘RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars’ Season 3 Queens Ruvealed!

Life doesn’t throw you a lot of second chances, but the queens on RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 are about to get their second chance to shine! On Friday night, Mama Ru and legendary special guest Chaka Khan ruvealed all but one of the latest roster of returning divas vying for a coveted spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame.

The hour-long VH1 special gave us a little “where are they now” update on each of the alums, who have all gone on to bigger and better thing’s post-Drag Race. But that doesn’t mean they don’t have anything to prove on the upcoming competition. Every one of these ladies had to sashay away for one reason or another, and this is their for—wait for it—rudemption.

“For All Stars season three, the expectations are high, and these mighty queens do NOT disappoint,” said executive producer and host RuPaul.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 3 queens are:

BenDeLaCreme (Season 6)



Rudemption arch: Voted Miss Congeniality on Season 6, Ms. DeLa is ready to show the All Stars judges that she’s more than a one-note, costumed comedy queen.

Milk (Season 6)



Rudemption arch: The sometime Marc Jacobs model may have been undone by an errant safety pin in Season 6, but she admits to not really being in it to win it back then. Now, she plans to “stay weird”, “think outside the carton” and take home the crown.

Shangela (Seasons 2 & 3)



Rudemption arch: Can we get a hallelu? Yes. Like 20 of them. This two-time competitor and fan was severely handicapped by her inability to sew. Since being eliminated from both the first and second season, she’s made cameos on Community, Glee and The X-Files. And, oh yes, she has learned how to use a sewing machine!

Thorgy Thor (Season 8)



Rudemption arch: This renegade queen from Brooklyn’s anything-goes drag scene auditioned for Drag Race seven years in a row before making the cut in Season 8. But according to Mama Ru, Thorgy may have had a tendency to overthink things. All Star 3 is an opportunity for her to relax and let her personality do the work.

Trixie Mattel (Season 7)



Rudemption arch: Fear was apparently a factor in Trixie’s performance in Season 7. “I was just scared the whole time,” she says. “I never snapped out of it.” With a successful country album and a Viceland show with fellow Drag Race alum Katya under her belt, she’s ready to get snapping.

Kennedy Davenport (Season 7)



Rudemption arch: Miss Davenport is not gonna lie to you: she still has no idea why she wasn’t in Season 7’s top 3—especially when certain other queens advanced ahead of her. “Pearl should have been in the bottom,” she says. “I make a mistake once. That’s it. So that’s definitely not gonna happen on All Stars. Now’s my chance to f— these bitches up.”

Aja (Season 9)



Rudemption arch: Despite becoming a meme, this Brooklyn queen felt she faded into the background on Season 9. But with a little Santeria magic on her side, Aja’s ready to take some risks and prove she deserves to be a Drag Race all star.

Chi Chi DeVayne (Season 8)



Rudemption arch: Money talks, ladies! This Season 8 queen felt she suffered because she lacked some of the advantages of her rival queens. “My clothes and the looks that I presented could have been more polished,” she admits. Since then, she’s made a bit of chedder, so look out ladies! “I am no longer the broke queen!”

Morgan McMichaels (Season 2)



Rudemption arch: Way back in Season 2, Morgan was trying to be the most perfect queen she could be. “It did not work in my favor,” she admits. Having traveled the world since then, she’s throwing in a little trash with the class this time around.