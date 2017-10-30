Freeform’s ’25 Days of Christmas’ Expands to ABC, Disney Channel and More

Jim Halterman
2 Comments
THE GREAT CHRISTMAS LIGHT FIGHT
ABC/Eric Liebowitz
The battle of the lights continues with new episodes of ABC's hit holiday-decorating-competition series, The Great Christmas Light Fight.

The calendar says Halloween this week but Freeform is looking ahead to the most wonderful time of the year. Of course we’re talking about the network’s annual 25 Days of Christmas.

Every year from December 1 – 25, the cable net airs holiday-themed films like Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Santa Clause, The Polar Express (which are all back, by the way) and many more films, specials and programming that celebrate Christmastime. The network will also debut its first original movie, Angry Angel, starring Brenda Song and Jason Biggs. This year, however, besdes all the great programming on Freeform, the festivities will expand beyond the network.

In addition, ABC will air a new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight and The Great American Baking Show as well as special holiday episodes of The Middle, Fresh Off the Boat, black-ish, The Mayor, Speechless and American Housewife. The daytime talker, The Chew, will include a festive daily dose of holiday cheer. The special, Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration will also air on ABC.

Over on the Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior and Radio Disney, expect to see holiday-themed programming including episodes of hit series Stuck in the Middle, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Mickey and the Roadster Racers and Sofia the First. Disney Jr will also debut The Lion King: Timon and Pumbaa’s Christmas.

'Outlander's Claire and Jamie Bring the Heat as One of TV's Hottest Couples
Related

'Outlander's Claire and Jamie Bring the Heat as One of TV's Hottest Couples

“’25 Days of Christmas’ is the holiday event our viewers look forward to all year long,” said Ben Sherwood, President, Disney|ABC Television Group. “This year there is more for everyone: more original shows, more fun and laughter, more opportunities to take part in this beloved holiday tradition.”

25 Days of Christmas begins December 1.

American Housewife - ABC

American Housewife where to stream

Black-ish - ABC

Black-ish where to stream

Fresh Off the Boat - ABC

Fresh Off the Boat where to stream

Speechless - ABC

Speechless where to stream

The Great Christmas Light Fight - ABC

The Great Christmas Light Fight where to stream

The Mayor - ABC

The Mayor where to stream

American Housewife

Black-ish

Fresh Off the Boat

Speechless

The Great Christmas Light Fight

The Mayor

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Shemar Moore in 'S.W.A.T.'
1
‘S.W.A.T.’ Canceled After 6 Seasons at CBS
King Charles III and Queen Camilla
2
King Charles III Coronation: 4 Takeaways From the TV Event
Shemar Moore
3
Shemar Moore Blasts CBS Over ‘S.W.A.T.’ Cancellation
Kenneth Choi in '9-1-1'
4
Chimney Continues to Spiral About Proposing in ‘9-1-1’ Sneak Peek
Coronation guests, including Prince Harry, Prince William, and Kate Middleton
5
See Harry, William & More at King Charles III’s Coronation (PHOTOS)