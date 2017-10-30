Freeform’s ’25 Days of Christmas’ Expands to ABC, Disney Channel and More

The battle of the lights continues with new episodes of ABC's hit holiday-decorating-competition series, The Great Christmas Light Fight.

The calendar says Halloween this week but Freeform is looking ahead to the most wonderful time of the year. Of course we’re talking about the network’s annual 25 Days of Christmas.

Every year from December 1 – 25, the cable net airs holiday-themed films like Elf, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, The Santa Clause, The Polar Express (which are all back, by the way) and many more films, specials and programming that celebrate Christmastime. The network will also debut its first original movie, Angry Angel, starring Brenda Song and Jason Biggs. This year, however, besdes all the great programming on Freeform, the festivities will expand beyond the network.

In addition, ABC will air a new season of The Great Christmas Light Fight and The Great American Baking Show as well as special holiday episodes of The Middle, Fresh Off the Boat, black-ish, The Mayor, Speechless and American Housewife. The daytime talker, The Chew, will include a festive daily dose of holiday cheer. The special, Disney Parks Magical Christmas Celebration will also air on ABC.

Over on the Disney Channel, Disney XD, Disney Junior and Radio Disney, expect to see holiday-themed programming including episodes of hit series Stuck in the Middle, Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Mickey and the Roadster Racers and Sofia the First. Disney Jr will also debut The Lion King: Timon and Pumbaa’s Christmas.

“’25 Days of Christmas’ is the holiday event our viewers look forward to all year long,” said Ben Sherwood, President, Disney|ABC Television Group. “This year there is more for everyone: more original shows, more fun and laughter, more opportunities to take part in this beloved holiday tradition.”

25 Days of Christmas begins December 1.