‘The Mayor’ Raps Its Way Into the ABC Fall Comedy Lineup: ‘Democrats and Republicans Are Not Part of This Universe’

John Russell
Comments
THE MAYOR - Brandon Michael Hall
Fall Preview
Tony Rivetti/ABC
Brandon Micheal Hall in The Mayor

The Mayor

 More

Is America ready for a comedy about a political upset? On ABC’s The Mayor, aspiring rapper Courtney Rose (Brandon Micheal Hall) is looking for his big break, so he decides to run for mayor of his California town as a publicity stunt. Then he actually wins! Here’s the dossier on the new series.

1 It doesn’t draw any party lines. “Democrats and Republicans are not a part of the universe of this show,” executive producer and cocreator Jeremy Bronson says. “This is about a young man growing up and the people he’s populated his life with.” And he will need to grow up fast. Through his music, Courtney was the consummate social critic. But as mayor of the fictional Fort Grey, he’ll have to actually solve the local problems he used to rap about. “The challenges that he’s facing,” Bronson adds, “are community-based.”

11 TV Candidates Who Got Our Vote
Related

11 TV Candidates Who Got Our Vote

2 Grammy and Tony winner Daveed Diggs is an executive producer, so expect some cool music. The Hamilton alum will write the lyrics to some of the raps on the show. (His bandmates from the hip-hop group clipping., Jonathan Snipes and William Hutson, compose the music, and Snipes is scoring the series.) “But Brandon performs all the songs himself,” says Diggs. “It’s a massive feat. He is that dude! You can’t help but fall in love with him instantly. And he has the talent and smarts to back it up.”

3 It adheres to the principle that behind every great man is a great woman. And Courtney has two! Glee’s Lea Michele (late of Scream Queens) plays Valentina Barella, a former campaign rival who becomes his chief of staff. And Courtney’s mother, Dina (Yvette Nicole Brown), is his biggest supporter—and his conscience. “Yvette is the heart of the show,” Diggs says. “Both on and off screen, her morality and her guidance are the reason the series works.”

The Mayor, Premieres Oct. 3, 9:30/8:30c, ABC

The Mayor - ABC

The Mayor where to stream

The Mayor

Brandon Micheal Hall

Lea Michele

Yvette Nicole Brown




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan and Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle in Blue Bloods - 'End of Tour'
1
‘Blue Bloods’ Boss Breaks Down Major Series Finale Romantic Moments and Death
Sean Murray as Special Agent Timothy McGee — 'NCIS' Season 22 Episode 7
2
McGee Really Becomes Suspicious of LaRoche in ‘NCIS’ Christmas Episode
Donnie Wahlberg as Danny Reagan, Bridget Moynahan as Erin Reagan Boyle, Marisa Ramirez as Maria Baez, and Steve Schirripa as Anthony Abetemarco in Blue Bloods - 'End of Tour'
3
How Will ‘Blue Bloods’ End for Each Character? Our Theories
Tom Selleck as Frank Reagan in 'Blue Bloods' series finale - 'End of Tour'
4
‘Blue Bloods’: What Did You Think of the Series Finale? (POLL)
Michael C. Hall as Dexter and Jack Alcott as Harrison in Dexter: New Blood
5
Here’s Exactly How ‘Dexter’ Survived ‘New Blood’ to Return for ‘Resurrection’