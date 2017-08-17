Andrea Savage's 'I'm Sorry' Renewed for Season 2

TruTV has greenlit a second season of Andrea Savage's freshman comedy, I'm Sorry.

“Andrea tells relatable and hysterical stories in a way that’s genuine to her comedic point of view. She’s got a refreshing take on the awkward, hilarious moments that we all experience as grownups and it’s clearly resonating with viewers,” said Marissa Ronca, executive vice president and head of programming for truTV. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with her on a second season.”

Savage, who also created the series, stars as multi-hyphenate Andrea, a comedy writer, mom and wife who "comically exposes her inner immaturity and neuroses through unexpected life situations, along with her more straitlaced husband Mike (Tom Everett Scott)."

The comedy debuted on July 12 and has since become the fastest growing comedy of 2017, according to the network.

“I couldn’t be more ecstatic to continue to apologize to all of my closest friends and family for bringing even more humiliation upon us," said Savage in a statement.

I’m Sorry is executive produced by Savage, Joey Slamon, Gloria Sanchez’s Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell and Adam McKay and Lonely Island’s Andy Samberg, Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer.

Check out a clip from next Wednesday's episode, directed by Savage:



I'm Sorry, Wednesdays, 10/9c, truTV