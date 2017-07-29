The 2017 NFL preseason begins on a Thursday night as the Dallas Cowboys face the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, Aug. 3 on NBC. Previously, the game was held on Sunday, the day following the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. Moving the game to Thursday will put more focus on the ceremony, and it should help avoid situations like last year, when the game was canceled due to poor field conditions.

CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network combine to televise preseason games. NFL Network airs 16 live games and replays of all 65 preseason games.

2017 NFL TV Schedule: Patriots Host Chiefs in Season Opener on NBC The NFL released its 2017 schedule and the Super Bowl LI champion New England Patriots will open the season at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Sept. 7, on NBC.

NFL PRESEASON 2017 TV SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern/Central

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 3

8/7c Hall of Fame Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals, NBC

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 17

8/7c Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN

Monday, Aug. 21

8/7c N.Y. Giants at Cleveland Browns, ESPN

Week 3

Friday, Aug. 25

8/7c Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks, CBS

Saturday, Aug. 26

8/7c L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, CBS

Sunday, Aug. 27

1/noon c Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans, FOX

4:30/3:30c Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins, FOX

8/7c San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, NBC

NFL NETWORK 2017 LIVE PRESEASON SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern/Central

Week 1

Wednesday, Aug. 9

7:30/6:30c Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers

Thursday, Aug. 10

8/7c Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears

Friday, Aug. 11

7/6c Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants

10/9c San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs (joined live in progress)

Saturday, Aug. 12

9/8c Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, Aug. 13

1/noon c Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts

8/7c Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 2

Friday, Aug. 18

10/9c Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

Saturday, Aug. 19

3/2c Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans

7/6c Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys

10/9c Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Aug. 20

4/3c Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers

8/7c New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers

Week 3

Thursday, Aug. 24

7/6c Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 4

Thursday, Aug. 31

7/6c Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

10/9c Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders

* Live games on NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams' over-the-air station markets.