NFL Preseason 2017 TV Schedule
The 2017 NFL preseason begins on a Thursday night as the Dallas Cowboys face the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, Aug. 3 on NBC. Previously, the game was held on Sunday, the day following the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony. Moving the game to Thursday will put more focus on the ceremony, and it should help avoid situations like last year, when the game was canceled due to poor field conditions.
CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network combine to televise preseason games. NFL Network airs 16 live games and replays of all 65 preseason games.
NFL PRESEASON 2017 TV SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern/Central
Week 1
Thursday, Aug. 3
8/7c Hall of Fame Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals, NBC
Week 2
Thursday, Aug. 17
8/7c Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Jacksonville Jaguars, ESPN
Monday, Aug. 21
8/7c N.Y. Giants at Cleveland Browns, ESPN
Week 3
Friday, Aug. 25
8/7c Kansas City Chiefs at Seattle Seahawks, CBS
Saturday, Aug. 26
8/7c L.A. Chargers at L.A. Rams, CBS
Sunday, Aug. 27
1/noon c Chicago Bears at Tennessee Titans, FOX
4:30/3:30c Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Redskins, FOX
8/7c San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings, NBC
NFL NETWORK 2017 LIVE PRESEASON SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern/Central
Week 1
Wednesday, Aug. 9
7:30/6:30c Houston Texans at Carolina Panthers
Thursday, Aug. 10
8/7c Denver Broncos at Chicago Bears
Friday, Aug. 11
7/6c Pittsburgh Steelers at New York Giants
10/9c San Francisco 49ers at Kansas City Chiefs (joined live in progress)
Saturday, Aug. 12
9/8c Dallas Cowboys at Los Angeles Rams
Sunday, Aug. 13
1/noon c Detroit Lions at Indianapolis Colts
8/7c Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 2
Friday, Aug. 18
10/9c Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks
Saturday, Aug. 19
3/2c Carolina Panthers at Tennessee Titans
7/6c Indianapolis Colts at Dallas Cowboys
10/9c Denver Broncos at San Francisco 49ers
Sunday, Aug. 20
4/3c Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers
8/7c New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 3
Thursday, Aug. 24
7/6c Miami Dolphins at Philadelphia Eagles
Week 4
Thursday, Aug. 31
7/6c Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets
10/9c Seattle Seahawks at Oakland Raiders
* Live games on NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams' over-the-air station markets.