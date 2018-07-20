NFL Preseason 2018 TV Schedule

The Baltimore Ravens and Chicago Bears will kick off the 2018 NFL preseason in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio

On Saturday, Aug. 4, Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Urlacher and former GM Bobby Beathard will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018.

Owens will not be in attendance in Canton, as the notoriously mercurial T.O. — who is rumored to be attempting an NFL comeback at age 44 — says he will celebrate his honor at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.

ESPN and NFL Network televise the enshrinement ceremony at 7pm ET.

CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network combine to televise live preseason games. NFL Network airs 15 live games and replays of all 65 preseason games.

NFL PRESEASON 2018 SCHEDULE

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 2

Hall of Fame Game: Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens (Canton, Ohio), 8pm, NBC

WEEK 1

Thursday, Aug. 9

Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 7pm

Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals, 7pm

New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7pm

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins, 7pm

Cleveland Browns at New York Giants, 7pm, NFL Network

Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles, 7pm

Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30pm

Washington Redskins at New England Patriots, 7:30pm

Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, 8pm

Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:30pm

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 10pm, NFL Network

Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks, 10pm

Friday, Aug. 10

Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 7:30pm, NFL Network

Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders, 10:30pm, NFL Network

Saturday, Aug. 11

Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, 10pm

Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos, 9pm, NFL Network

WEEK 2

Thursday, Aug. 16

Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 7:30pm

Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers, 8pm

New York Jets at Washington Redskins, 8pm, ESPN

Friday, Aug. 17

Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons, 7pm

New York Giants at Detroit Lions, 7pm

Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers, 7:30pm

Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns, 7:30pm, NFL Network

Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, 8pm

Saturday, Aug. 18

Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings, 1pm, NFL Network

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 4pm, NFL Network

Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, 7pm, NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans, 8pm

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans, 8pm

Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos, 9:05pm

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers, 10pm, NFL Network

Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis, 8pm, ESPN

WEEK 3

Thursday, Aug. 23

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns, 8pm, FOX

Friday, Aug. 24

New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers, 7:30pm

New York Giants at New York Jets, 7:30pm

Denver Broncos at Washington Redskins, 7:30pm

Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 8pm

Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8pm, CBS

Green Bay Packers at Oakland Raiders, 10:30pm, NFL Network (Joined Live in Progress)

Saturday, Aug. 25

Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears, 1pm, NFL Network

Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams, 4pm

Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4pm, NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts, 4:30pm

Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7pm

Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 7pm

New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 8pm, CBS

Sunday, Aug. 26

Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 4pm, FOX

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, 8pm, NBC

WEEK 4

Thursday, Aug. 30

Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons, 7pm

Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 7pm

Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions, 7pm, NFL Network

New England Patriots at New York Giants, 7pm

New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles, 7pm

Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30pm

Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30pm

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30pm

Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 8pm

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans, 8pm

Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, 8pm

Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans, 8pm

Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:30pm

Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals, 10pm, NFL Network

Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10pm

Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks, 10pm

* Live games on NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams' over-the-air station markets.