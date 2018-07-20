NFL Preseason 2018 TV Schedule
The 2018 NFL preseason begins on a Thursday night as the Chicago Bears face the Baltimore Ravens in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton, Ohio, Aug. 2 on NBC at 8pm ET.
On Saturday, Aug. 4, Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, Jerry Kramer, Ray Lewis, Randy Moss, Terrell Owens, Brian Urlacher and former GM Bobby Beathard will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2018.
Owens will not be in attendance in Canton, as the notoriously mercurial T.O. — who is rumored to be attempting an NFL comeback at age 44 — says he will celebrate his honor at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
ESPN and NFL Network televise the enshrinement ceremony at 7pm ET.
CBS, FOX, NBC, ESPN and NFL Network combine to televise live preseason games. NFL Network airs 15 live games and replays of all 65 preseason games.
NFL PRESEASON 2018 TV SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern.
Thursday, Aug. 2
Hall of Fame Game: Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens (Canton, Ohio), 8pm, NBC
WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 9
Cleveland Browns at New York Giants, 7pm, NFL Network
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 10pm, NFL Network
Friday, Aug. 10
Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 7:30pm, NFL Network
Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders, 10:30pm, NFL Network
Saturday, Aug. 11
Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos, 9pm, NFL Network
WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 16
New York Jets at Washington Redskins, 8pm, ESPN
Friday, Aug. 17
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns, 7:30pm, NFL Network
Saturday, Aug. 18
Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings, 1pm, NFL Network
Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 4pm, NFL Network
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, 7pm, NFL Network
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers, 10pm, NFL Network
Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis, 8pm, ESPN
WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 23
Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns, 8pm, FOX
Friday, Aug. 24
Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8pm, CBS
Green Bay Packers at Oakland Raiders, 10:30pm, NFL Network (Joined Live in Progress)
Saturday, Aug. 25
Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears, 1pm, NFL Network
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4pm, NFL Network
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 8pm, CBS
Sunday, Aug. 26
Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 4pm, FOX
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, 8pm, NBC
WEEK 4
Thursday, Aug. 30
Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions, 7pm, NFL Network
Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals, 10pm, NFL Network
NFL PRESEASON 2018 SCHEDULE
All Times Eastern.
Thursday, Aug. 2
Hall of Fame Game: Chicago Bears vs. Baltimore Ravens (Canton, Ohio), 8pm, NBC
WEEK 1
Thursday, Aug. 9
Carolina Panthers at Buffalo Bills, 7pm
Chicago Bears at Cincinnati Bengals, 7pm
New Orleans Saints at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7pm
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Miami Dolphins, 7pm
Cleveland Browns at New York Giants, 7pm, NFL Network
Pittsburgh Steelers at Philadelphia Eagles, 7pm
Los Angeles Rams at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30pm
Washington Redskins at New England Patriots, 7:30pm
Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers, 8pm
Houston Texans at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:30pm
Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers, 10pm, NFL Network
Indianapolis Colts at Seattle Seahawks, 10pm
Friday, Aug. 10
Atlanta Falcons at New York Jets, 7:30pm, NFL Network
Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders, 10:30pm, NFL Network
Saturday, Aug. 11
Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals, 10pm
Minnesota Vikings at Denver Broncos, 9pm, NFL Network
WEEK 2
Thursday, Aug. 16
Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots, 7:30pm
Pittsburgh Steelers at Green Bay Packers, 8pm
New York Jets at Washington Redskins, 8pm, ESPN
Friday, Aug. 17
Kansas City Chiefs at Atlanta Falcons, 7pm
New York Giants at Detroit Lions, 7pm
Miami Dolphins at Carolina Panthers, 7:30pm
Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns, 7:30pm, NFL Network
Arizona Cardinals at New Orleans Saints, 8pm
Saturday, Aug. 18
Jacksonville Jaguars at Minnesota Vikings, 1pm, NFL Network
Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Rams, 4pm, NFL Network
Cincinnati Bengals at Dallas Cowboys, 7pm, NFL Network
San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans, 8pm
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tennessee Titans, 8pm
Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos, 9:05pm
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Chargers, 10pm, NFL Network
Baltimore Ravens at Indianapolis, 8pm, ESPN
WEEK 3
Thursday, Aug. 23
Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns, 8pm, FOX
Friday, Aug. 24
New England Patriots at Carolina Panthers, 7:30pm
New York Giants at New York Jets, 7:30pm
Denver Broncos at Washington Redskins, 7:30pm
Seattle Seahawks at Minnesota Vikings, 8pm
Detroit Lions at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8pm, CBS
Green Bay Packers at Oakland Raiders, 10:30pm, NFL Network (Joined Live in Progress)
Saturday, Aug. 25
Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears, 1pm, NFL Network
Houston Texans at Los Angeles Rams, 4pm
Tennessee Titans at Pittsburgh Steelers, 4pm, NFL Network
San Francisco 49ers at Indianapolis Colts, 4:30pm
Atlanta Falcons at Jacksonville Jaguars, 7pm
Baltimore Ravens at Miami Dolphins, 7pm
New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Chargers, 8pm, CBS
Sunday, Aug. 26
Cincinnati Bengals at Buffalo Bills, 4pm, FOX
Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys, 8pm, NBC
WEEK 4
Thursday, Aug. 30
Miami Dolphins at Atlanta Falcons, 7pm
Indianapolis Colts at Cincinnati Bengals, 7pm
Cleveland Browns at Detroit Lions, 7pm, NFL Network
New England Patriots at New York Giants, 7pm
New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles, 7pm
Washington Redskins at Baltimore Ravens, 7:30pm
Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers, 7:30pm
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 7:30pm
Buffalo Bills at Chicago Bears, 8pm
Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans, 8pm
Los Angeles Rams at New Orleans Saints, 8pm
Minnesota Vikings at Tennessee Titans, 8pm
Green Bay Packers at Kansas City Chiefs, 8:30pm
Denver Broncos at Arizona Cardinals, 10pm, NFL Network
Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers, 10pm
Oakland Raiders at Seattle Seahawks, 10pm
* Live games on NFL Network will be blacked out in the participating teams' over-the-air station markets.AlertMe