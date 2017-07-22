'Wynonna Earp' Renewed for Third Season

SYFY's supernatural western, Wynonna Earp, has been renewed for a third season the network announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

The announcement was made during the show’s panel, which was attended by cast members Melanie Scrofano, Shamier Anderson, Tim Rozon, Dominique Provost-Chalkley, Katherine Barrell, Varun Saranga, and Tamara Duarte.

“We are so excited have this strong female-led, witty action series return for another season and deliver something special to our passionate fans around the world,” added showrunner and creator Emily Andras.

The third season is expected to premiere in 2018.

“Fans have been passionately embracing Wynonna Earp since its debut,” said IDW Entertainment President David Ozer. “SYFY recognized that passion and when coupled with superior writing, acting, directing and production values, saw that Wynonna Earp was more than just a distinctly unique television series. We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with SYFY and look forward to another fun season of incredible entertainment with the cast and crew of Wynonna Earp.”

