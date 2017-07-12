Mike and Harvey—Back in Action: A Fresh Start for Season 7 of 'Suits'

Now that Mike Ross (Patrick J. Adams) is a real lawyer and back in the Pearson Specter Litt fold, Suits Season 7 means a fresh start for the legal eagles. “At the end of last year [showrunner Aaron Korsh and I] spoke about the stakes being so high in Seasons 5 and 6,” says Gabriel Macht (right), whose Harvey Specter has taken the reins as the firm’s managing partner following the sudden departure of Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres). “It’s time to get back to some of the playful elements of the show.”

Good news for Mike! After doing jail time for fraud and an investigation that almost landed Harvey in hot water, his newly minted legitimacy means he and fiancée Rachel (Meghan Markle) no longer have to worry about his past. Everyone seems to be in a better place, so enjoy it while you can, Macht jokes, because “you never know how long that lasts.”

Suits, Season Premiere, Wednesday, July 12, 9/8c, USA