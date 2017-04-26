‘Empire’ Season 3 Episode 14: True Love Waits (RECAP)

Are those wedding bells I hear? On this week’s episode of Empire, Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) hints to Lucious (Terrence Howard) that she thinks Angelo (Taye Diggs) might be proposing to her soon. (Here comes the bride. All dressed in…cheetah?) Surprisingly, Lucious doesn’t appear upset about Cookie being taken off the market.

Remember that awkward moment when Lucious met Giuliana (guest star Nia Long) again? Well, that’s because Giuliana, also known as Juicy by her friends, and Lucious met at a strip club back in the day.

Giuliana wooed her way with Lucious to the point where he told her the love he felt for her was similar to the love he felt for Cookie. He told her that their dreams were about to come true as Lucious was planning on buying the club in Vegas for Empire. Rafael (Al Vicente) and his guys show up with guns and he tells Lucious that Giuliana is his wife, taking Lucious’ $10 million.

Andre (Trai Byers) isn’t dropping the Vegas deal. He has Tori write a song for Nessa (Sierra McClain) to perform in her Vegas show but it sounds like Tori (guest star Rumer Willis) should stick to singing it. Lucious isn’t letting this slip past him, so he has Becky (Gabourey Sidibe) drop the single with Hakeem (Bryshere Y. Gray) and Tiana (Serayah) introducing it.

Cookie rushes to Angelo after a short spying session with Lucious on Tariq (Morocco Omari) and Anika (Grace Gealey). Angelo has a very important question to ask Cookie and she thinks he might finally pop the question. Unfortunately, he just asks her if she’d go on TV for an interview with him to end all the Coocious talk.

Lucious caught Shine (Xzibit) speaking about Rafael, Giuliana’s dead husband, in the past tense. He asks Shine to find out what happened to Rafael because he knows Giuliana means trouble. What Lucious failed to notice is that Shine is now working for Andre, which means he’s working for Giuliana and helps her plan a surprise attack on Lucious.

When Lucious shows up to speak with Shine about what happened to Rafael, Giuliana turns from around the corner and points a gun in his face.

After surviving Giuliana, Lucious surprises Tariq and lets him know that Anika was wired and he has a recording of everything he said. Lucious offers Tariq a bag full of cash and tells him he better run fast because the F.B.I. are on their way. Tariq doesn’t hesitate to take the cash and split.

Angelo actually did ask Cookie! He asks Cookie to marry him while they’re being interviewed on TV. She didn’t really get to say yes but Angelo puts the ring on her finger and everyone congratulates them. I’m not sure Cookie is ready for this yet.

Lucious sneaks another one past Andre and Giuliana by showing up with the most powerful woman in Vegas and head of gaming commission, Charlotte Frost (guest star Eva Longoria). Giuliana better watch who she’s messing with.

After the proposal shock, Cookie comes clean about her and Lucious. She tells Angelo she still has feelings for Lucious and that the two kissed. Angelo blows up and tells Cookie that he was involved in illegal activities just for her.

The saddest part of this is that Angelo’s mic was left on and everyone in the television studio heard. He tells Cookie that her whole family is garbage, right in front of his mom. I know his mom is glad about this breakup because now she can get revenge on the entire Lyon family.

As if Cookie’s heart wasn’t crushed enough after the stunt with Angelo, she walks in on Lucious kissing Giuliana while Tori sings the song he says he wrote for Giuliana. Ouch! Maybe Cookie should try apologizing to Angelo before things get worse.