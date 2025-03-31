The Doctor Is In For exclusive news and updates, subscribe to our General Hospital Newsletter:

General Hospital turns 62 on April 1, and the show will mark the occasion with a special episode focusing on the hospital.

Mayor Laura Collins, played by the legendary Genie Francis, plays a key role in the day as she leads the dedication of the Dr. Monica Quartermaine Cardiac Wing. “I was thrilled,” says Francis. “It’s always nice when they acknowledge the fact that I’m sort of an antique here, and I’m historical. I like the feeling of that.”

The episode was written before the real-life death of Monica’s portrayer, Leslie Charleson, on January 12, with the hope that Charleson could be a part of it. The show’s writers are now planning a memorial for the actress to air later. “She was a real pillar of this show and of that hospital, which is a lovely thing, so I’m glad they did this in her honor,” Francis notes. “I think it’s beautiful. Most of us have come and gone, me included — even Tony [Geary, Luke Spencer] came and went — but Leslie was there nonstop.”

Charleson joined the show in 1977, and Francis, who started airing as Laura months earlier, shared scenes with her back then. “She was always so kind to me,” Francis says. “And the story was that Laura became friends with Monica, and Monica was having an affair with Rick [Webber, Chris Robinson], Laura’s mother Leslie’s [Webber, Denise Alexander] husband, which, of course, Laura didn’t know. And there she was, sort of being chummy with Leslie’s daughter, and they became fairly good friends. Laura confided in her and asked Monica for birth control pills when she started to date Scotty [Baldwin, Kin Shriner].”

Francis has a standout memory of working with Charleson when she was a teen. “Years ago, we did the show as if it were live, even though it was live-to-tape,” she begins. “I remember one time doing a scene with Leslie, who always knew her lines, and in the middle of the scene, I could see the terror go across her eyes that she was up and she did not know her lines. I knew we couldn’t stop, so we were being fried like an egg, basically, and I’ve never had that experience before. That was the first time going through it as a young kid. I remember trying to feed her lines and we were ad-libbing and trying to stay somewhat in the scene. Anyway, we got through the whole thing, and when ended it, they cut away, and Leslie grabbed me, hugged me, and we both burst into tears because it was utterly terrifying. We were both shaking. We got through it but then I went home that night and I cried in my mother’s lap. I’d never experienced anything like that before. That was really cutting your teeth on live television. I think I must have been only 15 at the time.”

Now, she gets to kick off the commemorative hour with another cherished costar, Maurice Benard (Sonny Corinthos). “I have to say, without question, he’s my favorite person to work with,” declares Francis. “There’s a comfort there that is unexplainable. The only other time I felt it was with Tony Geary. I just feel safe and when I work with him. He reminds me of how beautiful our profession of acting can be, and it makes me love it again. He’s that kind of actor, and I just feel so lucky when I get to work with him.”

Francis will also share poignant moments with Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn) as they talk about the late Sam McCall (Kelly Monaco). “Nancy’s a friend of mine, so I’m just thrilled whenever I get to work with her, as well,” relays Francis. “It’s so painful for both of them because Laura’s child [Lulu Spencer] lived and Alexis’s died, so it’s about Alexis helping Laura to forgive herself and telling her how to honor her daughter. I thought it was really beautiful.”

Laura’s daughter, Lulu, is now being played by Alexa Havins, and Francis quickly felt a connection to her. “It’s such an easy fit,” Francis praises. “She wants to make it wonderful, and she’s excited to be here. Some people you just click with, and I click well with her. I like the way she works. I like her simple, honest truth, and she’s a very giving actress. She’s very aware of what the other person has to do and being supportive of that.”

She’s also thrilled to have Jonathan Jackson back as Laura’s son, Lucky Spencer. “Jonathan’s been great; it’s been such a treat,” she enthuses. “My only disappointment is that I haven’t had many scenes with him. They’ve played him with Elizabeth [Webber, Rebecca Herbst] so much because that’s such a popular couple, and it makes sense. He’s a grown man. He wouldn’t be around his mommy all the time, but I wish I had more scenes with him.”

Francis’ scenes in the special episode conclude with Laura’s dedication of the wing at the hospital. “I take great pride in giving the speeches because there’s a lot of truth in them and how I feel about this place and how I feel about the people in it,” Francis offers. “Laura reminds us to honor what’s come before us, to be proud of what we’ve done, and that our love for each other is the most important thing. Laura speaks from the heart, and she reminds us to live from our hearts. That’s her voice, with an honest love for the place where she grew up.”

As Francis looks back on her own 48-year association with GH, which has seen its share of highs and lows, she reflects, “It’s a mixed bag, but I feel rather than having been crushed down by some of the bad parts that happened, I feel that I managed to work through it and stand up on top of it victoriously and it feels like a win to me. It feels like I weathered the storm. I’m still standing, and I am very proud of everything that I’ve been through.”

And she’s already looking ahead to more milestones. “I’m kind of hanging on for the 64th anniversary because then I would have attended then 50 of them,” she points out. “I’m looking forward to that moment. I think I may have to have a party.”

