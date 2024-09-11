The Chicken Sisters is taking sibling rivalry to a new level. The new Hallmark+ series follows sisters Amanda (Schuyler Fisk) and Mae (Genevieve Angelson) as they go head-to-head in the ultimate kitchen clash. These siblings are amping up the long-standing bad blood between their feuding fried chicken restaurants, Mimi’s and Frannie’s.

Amanda is the daughter of Gus (Wendie Malick), who own’s Mimi’s restaurant. When Amanda married Frank Jr. (James Kot) from the Frannie’s family, she was forced to choose between her mom and her love. After years of being estranged from her mother, does Amanda secretly wish she was back on Mimi’s turf?

“I think she loves being a Frannie’s girl,” Fisk told TV Insider. “She grew up being a Mimi’s girl and that’s her family. I think that there’s a pull for sure. I think she wants both, but if she has to pick, right now, Team Frannie.”

Since she’s been married to Frank Jr., Amanda has forged a bond with his mom Nancy (Lea Thompson). Amanda and Nancy have a solid relationship, and Amanda’s estrangement to Gus has only brought her closer to her mother-in-law. “I think she loves her so much and just wants the best for her and is happy to take over the role of mother when her real mother is not not up to the task,” Thompson revealed. “It’s an interesting, complicated relationship. I think that mother-in-law’s relationships can go either way, but this one is definitely a close one.”

Amanda’s younger sister, Mae, has flown the coop in recent years for a career in New York. However, an unexpected setback brings her back to Merinac. Fisk teased that Amanda and Mae have a very “complicated relationship” after a “difficult childhood.” However, she said they have a “really special, intense bond. So no matter what happens, there’s a serious amount of love there. But, of course, you grow up and life is complicated. Family dynamics are complicated. So they go through some growing pains in their relationship, and they’re figuring out. It’s easiest to also hurt the people that you love the most, and I think the two of them are a really good example of that.”

As for the other mother-daughter dynamic on the show, Malick quipped that Mae gives Gus “a real run for my money. She’s tough as nails and and a very good adversary.” Angelson noted, “[There’s] the parent the really triggers you because, actually, on the inside, you’re the most similar. For me, that’s Mae and Gus, where Amanda has maybe a little less of that.”

The Chicken Sisters is one of Hallmark+’s new original series. The streaming service launched on September 10 and will be consistently rolling out new shows and movies. Since the Hallmark universe continues to expand, TV Insider asked The Chicken Sisters cast who’d they like to see pop up in Merinac.

Angelson was quick to say the hunky Luke Macfarlane. Meanwhile, Malick said she hopes for an onscreen reunion with Lacey Chabert. “I played her mother in a movie. We shot in New Orleans like 20 years ago, maybe,” she remarked.

Since Hallmark is the TV home of the holidays, will The Chicken Sisters get a holiday episode? Not this season, but Angelson wants to make it happen. “From your mouth, I am dying to do a Christmas episode of truly anything, on any job,” she said, before Malick added, “Well, you’re on the right channel, honey.”

The Chicken Sisters, Thursdays, Hallmark+